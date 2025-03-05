Replenishing the Nation’s Housing Supply

Compton, a Founding Partner of Compton Jones Dresher, serves clients in the real estate, financial services, and banking industries—providing legal advice and support for the transactions and operations that are key to them. Compton concentrates his practice on multi-family housing, as well as affordable housing and community development matters—especially those involving low income housing tax credits, new markets tax credits, historic tax credits and opportunity zone investments. He also focuses on regulatory and growth and expansion activities of financial institutions—including merger and acquisition activity, enforcement matters, and development of new products.

During his testimony, Compton suggested that housing development being caught in red tape is proving to be a hinderance in the advancement of U.S. housing inventory.

“In many cases, it is not the requirements or expense of the red tape itself directly that is the chief impediment, but rather, the enormous cost in time which these cumulatively impose,” stated Compton in his testimony. “For projects costing in the hundreds of thousands to many millions of dollars, these extended timetables imposed by otherwise not individually unreasonable government objectives collectively impose enormous costs. First, they impose costs for professionals and for reviewing and coordinating them. Second, there is the time value of money. Third, and perhaps most importantly, they impose the cost of much more risk. Simply put, bad things can happen during delay, such as increased costs, higher interest rates, land sellers who lose patience, investors who find other opportunities, and downturn in the economic cycle. This all especially affects smaller projects, where regulatory costs are fixed and high relative to the project size and a small increase in risk turns profit into loss. And the threat of that means nothing gets done.”