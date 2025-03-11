Subscribe Now
Voices of Velocity 2025: Matthew E. Podmenik

David Wharton

Attorney Matthew E. Podmenik serves as General Counsel and Managing Partner-Southwest for the firm of McCarthy Holthus, LLP. He is also active with Five Star’s Legal League, serving as Vice Chair of the League’s Publications Committee, which helps curate content for The Legal League Quarterly Newsletter and other publications. This past February 24-25, Podmemik was on hand at Five Star’s Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE tailored for professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. There, Podmenik taught a class on “Understanding Title Issues.”

MortgagePoint got the chance to sit down with Podmenik onsite to get his thoughts on the state of the market, maintaining appropriate staffing levels, takeaways from his course, and his personal highlights from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview below.

Podmenik received a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Toledo and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton. Podmenik has received an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale Hubbell, ranking at the highest level of professional excellence for legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards. Podmenik has been featured in San Diego Magazine as a Top Lawyer in San Diego since 2016.

For more from Five Star and Legal League, be sure to mark your calendars for the Legal League Spring Servicer Summit on March 25-26, Government Forum on April 16, and Five Star Conference on September 29-October 1.

David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
