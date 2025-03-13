Sellers Could Profit More in 2025 as Competition Softens

Timing is crucial in a difficult real estate market, and this year, the Realtor.com Best Time to Sell study indicates that the best time for sellers to discover the best balance of market circumstances is between April 13 and April 19. If 2025 follows the seasonal trends of the past few years, sellers who list their property this week may see more buyers in the market, sell their home more quickly, and receive an average of $27,000 more than they would at the beginning of the year.

“Spring is typically a good time to list your home, and at a time when policy changes and economic turning points create questions and uncertainty, it can be helpful to focus on what we do know,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. “Very predictably, homes listed in the spring tend to be priced higher and sell faster than the average week throughout the year. While tariffs and inflation continue to be concerns that could dampen buyer and seller confidence, harnessing the seasonal trends in real estate is a proactive way to navigate what’s ahead.”

Sellers Can Look Forward to Buying in 2025’s “Greatest Time to Sell

However, when is the greatest time to sell? Per Realtor.com data, the week of April 13-19 is the best time for sellers to take advantage of the housing market. The market is starting to show positive indicators, even if mortgage rates are still higher than many buyers and sellers would want. Sellers should anticipate good conditions, such as inventory, demand, advantageous competition, and market tempo, throughout the week of April 13.

Key findings from the report:

Above average prices: Historically, the median listing price of homes listed during this week is 6.7% higher than the beginning of the year and 1.1% more than the average week of the year. The national median listing price during this week might be $4,800 more than the usual week and $27,000 higher than the beginning of the year if 2025 follows the seasonal trends of the past years.

Quicker market pace: Homes typically sell faster during this week due to above-average demand. In the past, properties listed for sale during this week sold around nine days quicker than they would have during a typical week. Due to the conflicting factors of limited inventory and low buyer demand, the market pace did not significantly shift from 2024's prior year. The market pace may intensify as buyers compete for fewer houses if buyer demand increases faster than inventory this spring.

Homes typically sell faster during this week due to above-average demand. In the past, properties listed for sale during this week sold around nine days quicker than they would have during a typical week. Due to the conflicting factors of limited inventory and low buyer demand, the market pace did not significantly shift from 2024’s prior year. The market pace may intensify as buyers compete for fewer houses if buyer demand increases faster than inventory this spring. Above-average buyer demand: How many offers a home receives and how soon it sells can be influenced by the amount of people looking at a listing. The seller benefits from more buyers viewing a home, and buyers typically begin the process before sellers do. In the past, each listing has received 17.7% more views this week than it does on average. Many purchasers have stayed out of the market as a result of mortgage rates staying above 6% for more than two years. However, it is expected that buyers will enter the market this spring after two years of high rates, drawn by better inventory and slower price increases in most of the nation. Demand may increase more quickly and forcefully if mortgage rates decline this spring as well.

Reduced rivalry between sellers: This week would have 13.2% fewer sellers on the market than the usual week of the year, according to a typical inventory trend. From the start of the year until about November, seller activity usually increases.

More for-sale possibilities appear to be available as we enter the selling season of 2025, which can boost buyer demand in both well-supplied and in-demand locations with low inventory levels. Improved affordability circumstances, which will be heavily reliant on declining mortgage rates and increasing availability, will be the key to this year’s housing market.

Highlights & Expectations for 2025

By the end of the year, mortgage rates are anticipated to drop to the mid-to-low 6% level. Conditions appear to be improving as we enter the selling season of 2025, with more possibilities for sale. This can boost buyer demand in both well-supplied and in-demand regions with low inventory levels. Better affordability conditions will be key to this year’s housing market, and they will be heavily reliant on declining mortgage rates and increasing availability.

Both prices and competition typically peak later. However, sellers should keep in mind that higher competition from other selling for a comparable number of consumers coincides with peak prices later in the season. In the past, new sellers increased to approximately 1.5 times greater than at the beginning of the year (+46.2%) by the end of June, even though prices had already reached near-peak levels (+7.6% in 2024) compared to the beginning of the year. By entering the market early, homeowners who intend to sell this year can reduce that risk, increase the likelihood of a good closing, and probably negotiate advantageous terms.

Buyer and seller confidence may be impacted by uncertainty. Despite the fact that inflation has decreased in recent months, the future is uncertain due to the different economic aims and recommendations of the current administration. In particular, tariffs have the potential to significantly increase the cost of homebuilding in the U.S. and harm the housing market by reducing homebuilding activity and increasing inflation, which maintains high mortgage rates. However, the market may gain from the administration’s indications that they intend to address housing affordability. Buyers and sellers may be reluctant to make any significant changes until the future is a little clearer, but it is too early to tell how these suggestions will turn out, and it is vital to recognize that individual opinions can impact whether policies inspire more or less enthusiasm.

Where Do Buyers & Sellers Stand?

The housing market is still undersupplied, so a seller who lists a well-priced, move-in-ready property is likely to find success, even if the Best Time to List determined that April 13–19 is the ideal week for sellers to list. Listing early in the spring increases a seller’s chances of a successful transaction because spring is typically the busiest time of year for real estate activity and buyers are more available earlier rather than later. Remembering that it’s a process, sellers should begin the process well in advance of the date they plan to list.

Buyers have noticed an improvement in market circumstances during the past year. Since there are more homes for sale than there were a few years ago, the market pace is a little more controllable, as evidenced by longer days on the market and a higher percentage of homes with price reductions, which shows that many sellers are more flexible. This means that even in the busy spring and summer months, buyers may have a little more wiggle room in the market, which could offer them more time to make a decision, even though they still have to deal with high housing expenses.

Views per listing have historically decreased in the late summer/early fall and then tend to increase for buyers after that. In 2024, there were almost 30% more sellers with actively listed properties than at the start of the year in the fall, giving purchasers greater choices. It is therefore likely that buyers who are able to continue their property searches will get a little respite in that they will have additional options to pick from in the coming weeks.

To read the full report, click here.