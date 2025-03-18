HUD and Interior Department Partner on Affordable Housing Initiative

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner and U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary Doug Burgum have announced a Joint Task Force on Federal Land for Housing to identify underutilized federal lands suitable for residential development, streamline land transfer processes, and promote policies that increase the availability of affordable housing.

“We need more affordable home in America, about seven million to be exact,” said HUD Secretary Turner in a video posted to YouTube.

The Interior Department oversees more than 500 million acres of federal land, much of it suitable for residential use. Along with HUD, the Interior Department is establishing the new Joint Task Force on Federal Land for Housing to increase housing supply and decrease costs for millions of Americans.

“This partnership will identify underutilized federal land suitable for residential development and streamline the land transfer process,” explained Burgum. “It will also promote policies to increase the availability of affordable housing while balancing important environmental and land use considerations.”

HUD will be tasked with pinpointing where housing needs are most pressing, and the Interior Department will identify locations that can support home.

The Joint Task Force on Federal Land for Housing will streamline the regulatory process so building on federal lands is not held up by environmental reviews, transfer protocols and other priorities.

“This is about more than building houses,” wrote the Secretaries in the Wall Street Journal. “We want to build hope. Overlooked rural and tribal communities will be a focus of this joint agreement. We are going to invest in America’s many forgotten communities. As we enter the Golden Age promised by President Trump, this partnership will change how we use public resources. A brighter future, with more affordable housing, is on its way.”