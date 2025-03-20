Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Commercial & Multifamily Mortgage Debt Climbed by Trillions in Q4

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

The most recent Commercial/Multifamily Mortgage Debt Outstanding quarterly report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) shows that the amount of outstanding commercial and multifamily mortgage debt at the end of 2024 was $172 billion (3.7%) more than at the end of 2023.

According to MBA’s study, the total amount of outstanding mortgage debt increased by 1.1% ($50.7 billion) to $4.79 trillion in Q4 of 2024. During Q4 multifamily mortgage debt increased by $38.9 billion (1.8%) to $2.16 trillion, and for the whole year, it increased by $111.0 billion (5.4%).

“Commercial and multifamily mortgage debt outstanding increased to almost $4.8 trillion in Q4 of 2024, up 3.7% compared to last year,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and Chief Economist. “Multifamily debt now totals almost $2.2 trillion, up 5.4% compared to the last year. Life insurance companies had the fastest growth in commercial debt outstanding over the past year, accounting for almost 39% of the annual increase. By contrast, bank holdings increased by just 1% over the year, with this growth accounting for 10.5% of the total increase.”

The four main investor groups are life insurance companies, federal agency and government sponsored enterprise (GSE) portfolios, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized debt obligation (CDO) and other asset backed securities (ABS) offerings, and banks and thrifts.

“For the tenth consecutive quarter, multifamily debt outstanding increased at a faster rate than the overall CRE market,” Fratantoni said. “Almost 56% of the growth in multifamily MDO reflected growth in Agency and GSE portfolios and mortgage-backed securities (MBS).”

Examining U.S. Commercial & Multifamily Mortgage Debt Outstanding

At $1.8 trillion, the biggest portion of commercial/multifamily mortgages (38%) are still held by commercial banks and thrifts. At $1.1 trillion, or 22% of the total, agency and GSE portfolios and MBS are the second-largest holders of commercial and multifamily mortgages. CMBS, CDO, and other ABS issues hold $626 billion (13%), while life insurance companies possess $779 billion (16%).

The largest portion of the total debt outstanding, when considering only multifamily mortgages, agency and GSE portfolios, and MBS, is $1.1 trillion (49% of the total), followed by commercial banks with $629 billion (29%), life insurance companies with $255 billion (12%), state and local governments with $92 billion (4%), and CMBS, CDO, and other ABS issues with $68 billion (3%).

The highest dollar-term growth in commercial/multifamily mortgage debt holdings occurred in Q4 of 2024, with an increase of $31.2 billion (3.0%) in the Agency, GSE, and MBS portfolios. Holdings of life insurance firms rose by $22.7 billion (3%), while those of the federal government increased by $1.2 billion (1.2%), and those of CMBS, CDO, and other ABS issues increased by $6.4 billion (1%). The holdings of commercial banks decreased by $4.5 billion, or a slight decrease of 0.2%.

The highest percentage rise in commercial/multifamily mortgage holdings was 3.0% for agency and GSE portfolios and MBS.

The amount of outstanding multifamily mortgage debt increased by $38.9 billion, or 1.8%, between the third and fourth quarters of 2024. The highest rise in multifamily mortgage debt holdings in monetary terms was $31.2 billion (3.0%) for agency and GSE portfolios and MBS. CMBS, CDO, and other ABS problems boosted their holdings by $282 million (0.4%), while life insurance companies grew their holdings of multifamily mortgage debt by $10.2 billion (4.2%). The assets of state and local governments decreased by $1.6 billion, or 1.7%.

Private pension funds experienced the largest decline in multifamily mortgage holdings (10.9%), while life insurance firms saw the largest gain (4.2%).

Multifamily mortgage debt outstanding increased by $111.0 billion in 2024, or 5.4%. With a 6.2% ($61.8 billion) increase in multifamily mortgage debt holdings, agency and GSE portfolios and MBS experienced the biggest gain in monetary terms. The highest decline in holdings was $419 million (26.4%) for private pension funds.

To read the full report, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe