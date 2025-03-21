Subscribe Now
Consumers Are Placing Greater Value on Their Homes

Post-pandemic, many Americans have adapted their homes to fit new needs—whether by sharing space with family, working remotely, or expanding outdoor living areas. With rising home prices and shifting priorities, a recent National Housing Survey® from Fannie Mae reveals that consumers now value their homes in ways that go beyond financial investment.

More Consumers Say Their Home Matters More Than Ever

For nearly half of Americans (44%), their home has become more important in recent years, compared to just 10% who say its importance has declined. A key driver? Sixty-three percent cite location as the top reason, followed by 59% who value the sense of security their home provides. 

Affordability also plays a role—many homeowners who locked in low mortgage rates in 2021 might struggle to afford their current home in today’s high-interest market. 60% of mortgage borrowers and 47% of renters say being able to afford their home is a major factor in why they value it more. 

Interestingly, 67% of consumers mention lifestyle benefits—like security, customization, and outdoor space—compared to just 34% who focus on financial benefits.

Homes Are Now Workplaces, Gyms, and Gardens 

More than half of Americans have changed how they use their home: 

  • 25% have adapted their space for remote work
  • 19% now use their home for fitness or hobbies
  • 18% are gardening or growing food

These adjustments aren’t just about comfort—they’re saving money. Among those who made lifestyle changes, 44% say they now spend less on commuting, gym memberships, or other outside expenses. Additionally, 48% believe that home features like a large backyard or workspace have added value.

What Homebuyers Want in the Future

With evolving needs, Americans now prioritize features like:

  • 69% want outdoor living space 
  • 61% desire an extra room for hobbies 
  • 60% would prefer a yard for gardening

While homeownership has long been seen as a lifestyle choice, financial considerations are gaining ground. In 2024, 46% of buyers cited financial benefits as the best reason to buy—up from 39% in 2015.

The Pandemic’s Lasting Impact

The pandemic fundamentally reshaped how Americans think about their homes. Remote work, flexible spaces, and security concerns have all contributed to rising home values and demand. As the market evolves, these shifting preferences will continue to influence housing trends for years to come.

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
