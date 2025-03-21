The Week Ahead: Mapping Out the Mortgage Servicing Space

Open to all mortgage lending and servicing professionals, GSEs, government entities, and Legal League members, the annual Spring Servicer Summit gathers the nation’s elite financial services law firms to discuss default policies, procedures, and emerging issues with leading mortgage servicing executives. The unique opportunities for education, networking, and engaging discussions on pressing issues impacting financial services law firms are not to be missed.

This year, the Summit is once again returning to Dallas’ Hotel Crescent Court, Tuesday-Wednesday, March 25-26.

Getting Ahead of the Curve

Attendees who arrive early for Tuesday’s programming can kick things off by signing up for Legal League’s “Default Servicer Certification – Level II,” which will run from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CT. This next level of Legal League certification is structured into two components: the first portion will cover important regulations, policies, and governmental agencies that impact the work of servicers, while the second portion focuses on complex issues that require more specialized knowledge. Topics included in this certification include: The Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, The Truth in Lending Act, Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, CFPB, Loss Mitigation, Natural Disasters, Estoppel, Advances/Taxes, and Title Issues.

Tuesday’s afternoon programming will include the invitation-only Servicer Leadership Roundtable, a private meeting between top servicers and Legal League leadership, focused on discussions around key areas of improvement and collaboration needed to provide meaningful solutions.

Education and Networking Opportunities

Wednesday’s programming will start bright and early with breakfast from 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. CT, followed by welcome remarks from Legal League Chair Stephen Hladik, Partner at Hladik, Onorato & Federman, LLP, and David Mulkay, Director of the Legal League at the Five Star Institute.

The first general session of the day will be “Market Update – Regulatory Shifts: Navigating the Financial Services Landscape,” featuring insights into navigating the evolving regulatory environment and preparing for potential challenges ahead. Speakers will include Patrick O’Brien, COO at Stern & Eisenberg; Molly Boesel, Sr. Principal Economist with CoreLogic; Alicia Byrd, Sr. Manager of Bankruptcy & Default Operations Oversight with Flagstar Bank; and Nolan Turner, Managing Director at Carrington Holding Company, LLC.

Following lunch, the Summit’s popular Roundtable Discussions will return, allowing attendees to engage with colleagues during interactive topic-centric discussions led by industry experts including Ryan Bourgeois, Partner & General Counsel at BDF Law Group; Clayton Gordon, Director, Default Mediation and Litigation at Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC; and Michael Merritt, SVP, Customer Care & Mortgage Default at BOK Financial.

The day’s second panel discussion, “Litigation Issues Affecting Foreclosures and Bankruptcies 2025,” will explore the latest litigation challenges in foreclosures and bankruptcies, including emerging “standing” issues and the use of federal servicing regulations as defenses. FCRA and FDCPA claims will also be discussed, with a focus on Pay-to-Pay Fee Litigation, allegations of redlining or “kickback schemes,” and inflated or uncollectible fees. Key discussions will cover the evolving role of the CFPB and state regulations in 2025, the impact of Attorneys General, zombie mortgages, post-petition fee notices, and issues arising after the Notice of Final Cure. Invited panelists include Stephen Hladik, Partner with Hladik, Onorato & Federman LLP; David Demers, Partner with Cooke Demers, LLC; LeAllen Frost, VP and Associate General Counsel-Head of Legal Operations with Mr. Cooper; and Matthew Podmenik, General Counsel & Managing Partner-Southwest with McCarthy Holthus, LLP.

The third session prior to a lunch break, “Mortgage Servicing Today: Insights From Inside the Industry,” will feature a discussion on the latest developments and challenges in mortgage servicing. Esteemed representatives from government agencies and the GSEs will explore key issues, including delinquencies, loss mitigation strategies, and effective communication among firms, servicers, and investors. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical solutions to navigate the complexities of today’s evolving mortgage servicing landscape from an esteemed group of panelists including Jane Bond, Managing Partner, SE Litigation with MRLP LLP; Ryan McGuinness, Director, Mortgage Servicing Policy with Freddie Mac; Michael Merritt, SVP Head of Default and Customer Care with BOK Financial; and Jennifer Rogers, Managing Attorney from IDEA Law Group LLC.

After an afternoon lunch and networking opportunity, the Fireside Chat, moderated by Stephen Hladik, will feature John Abel, Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. With more than 25 years of experience, Abel is a recognized leader in consumer protection law and a key figure in major multistate litigation efforts. In this session, Abel will discuss his path to becoming a prominent advocate for consumer rights, offering insights into the pivotal role State Attorneys General play in enforcing consumer protection laws and how they collaborate across state lines to hold businesses accountable. Abel will revisit the landmark National Mortgage Servicer Settlement, detailing how states united to address industry-wide issues—and what such efforts might look like going forward as the CFPB’s role evolves under the current administration.

The afternoon continues with a number of Roundtable Discussions, an opportunity to engage with colleagues during interactive topic-centric discussions on CFPB Shift Preparation, Housing Affordability, and Foreclosure Hot Topics, led by industry experts including, Ryan Bourgeois, Partner (General Counsel/Compliance Officer) with BDF Law Group; Kent McPhail, Senior Partner with McPhail Sanchez LLC; Michael Merritt, SVP Head of Default and Customer Care with BOK Financial; and Christopher Phillips, Senior Managing Attorney-Judicial Division with Schneiderman & Sherman P.C.

The final session of the afternoon, “Industry Obstacles: Navigating the Evolving Servicing Landscape,” will dive into the latest trends and critical topics impacting today’s mortgage servicing landscape with esteemed representatives from government agencies, GSEs, and leading attorneys in the industry. Topics will include delinquencies, loss mitigation strategies, and best practices for effective communication between firms, servicers, and investors. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and actionable solutions to navigate the complexities of the mortgage servicing environment from a panel including Melissa Black, First VP, Default Services with PennyMac Loan Services LLC; Abbey Dreher, Shareholder and Executive Director of Client Experience with Bonial & Associates PC; Reneau Longoria, Managing Member with Doonan, Graves & Longoria LLC; and Candace Russell, VP with Carrington Mortgage Services.

All of this and much more will be available at the Legal League Annual Spring Servicer Summit. Click here for more information or to register for the event.