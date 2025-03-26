CoreLogic to Rebrand as Cotality

CoreLogic has announced its will be rebranding as Cotality, marking the company’s progression to a leader in property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions from its origins in financial services supporting the mortgage industry. This rebrand introduces a new name, logo, and brand identity that reflects the company’s transformation into an information services provider for the property industry.

“The property ecosystem underpins the prosperity of individuals, businesses, governments, and society as a whole. But at the core, its people, businesses, and communities that drive it forward. Cotality’s insights build on this, by turning questions into futures you can see,” said Patrick Dodd, President and CEO of Cotality. “This rebrand reflects innovation, evolution, and commitment to uniting property professionals – strengthening businesses, fostering relationships, and powering outcomes that balance logic and data with humanity and emotion. Our name is changing to demonstrate the company’s unmatched dedication and service to clients around the world.”

The new name, Cotality, reflects the company’s deep commitment to collaboration and connectivity, both internally and externally, while honoring its CoreLogic roots. It also signifies its approach of totality, delivering comprehensive data and insights across the entire property ecosystem and beyond. Tying it all together is the company’s spirit of vitality–placing the idea that helping people thrive is at the center of every insight and workflow.

Alongside the new Cotality name sits the tagline: “Intelligence beyond bounds.” This tagline serves as both a first impression and a powerful expression of the company’s identity. It is an embodiment of the seamless integration of data, technology, artificial intelligence, insights, and people that inspire Cotality to collaborate across the entire lifecycle of properties and homeowners.

“Our new name and tagline reflect the essence of who we are and where we’re headed. This transformation is a natural evolution, honoring our roots while embracing a future defined by collaboration, innovation, and impact,” said Kristie Vainikos Stegen, Chief Brand and Communications Officer of Cotality. “This isn’t just about a new look; it’s about harnessing the power of data and technology and empowering people–internally and externally–to drive meaningful change globally.”

Cotality empowers industry professionals across home lending, insurance, real estate, and government worldwide. With operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Germany, Cotality’s new global brand identity will build on the company’s trusted legacy to deliver innovation and drive smarter decisions while expanding its global reach.

For more details and to learn more about Cotality, click here.