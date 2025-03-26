HUD Announces Disaster Aid for Residents of Kentucky and West Virginia

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner has announced the availability of federal disaster assistance to West Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on February 15, 2025 and continuing.

“As West Virginians rebuild their homes, neighborhoods, and businesses following the severe storms, HUD continues to provide financial flexibility and disaster recovery resources,” Secretary Turner said. “Supporting disaster response is a core and important part of our mission-minded approach to serving communities at HUD.”

On February 26, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration in the State of West Virginia.

HUD Secretary Turner also announced the availability of federal disaster assistance to residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement recovery efforts in areas impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from February 14, 2025 and continuing.

“The best way to respond in the face of disaster is by working to support our fellow Americans,” Secretary Turner added. “HUD is committed to ensuring all the resources necessary are readily available for Kentuckians as they recover from catastrophic events and rebuild their homes and communities.”

On February 25, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration in the Kentucky.

Effectively immediately HUD will assist those stricken by the storms in Kentucky and West Virginia by: