Voices of Velocity 2025: Keith Stone

Keith Stone is a Dallas, Texas-based Realtor and Investor with the Keith Stone Real Estate Group. He is a multi-million-dollar-producing real estate professional who has spent 17 years in the construction management industry, and now pursues his passion for real estate full-time.

This past February, Stone was on hand at Five Star’s Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, an event tailored for professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. Stone served as a panelist during the session, “Rehab—Not Just for REOs or HGTV.” Along with co-presenters Kurt Walsh, President of Hastings Brokerage, and Frederick Golding, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Stone explained during the session how to apply skills and knowledge to revenue streams beyond the REO market. The trio discussed how through expertise and market knowledge, you can begin to understand what sells and what is most cost-effective and attractive in your own local market.

MortgagePoint got the chance to sit down with Stone during the event in Dallas to discuss becoming an expert in your local market, the state of the REO marketplace, his experiences as a civil engineer, and his personal takeaways from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview below.

Stone completed his first real estate transaction as an investor more than 20 years ago, and the sense of joy and accomplishment has never left. He looks forward to every opportunity to utilize the culmination of his management skills, construction management knowledge, and personal experience as an investor to bring deals to a close and assist clients and customers.

“If you are pursuing constant educational opportunities, you will always be at the top of your game,” said Stone. “Real estate is hyper-local, and what works for someone in Baltimore may be completely foreign to me here in Dallas, Texas. If you are looking for a mentor or resources, my first start would be to find someone who has done it before … find someone who has done it in your own marketplace because they will have access to resources that you are inevitably going to need.”

For more from Five Star and Legal League, be sure to mark your calendars for the Five Star’s Government Forum on April 16 in Washington, D.C.; and the 2025 Five Star Conference in Dallas on September 29-October 1.