Economic Fears Surge as Americans Brace for Uncertainty

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

A new report from Clever Real Estate reveals that 81% of Americans are concerned about tariffs and potential trade wars, while 70% fear a housing market crash. The survey of 1,000 Americans highlights growing financial anxieties, with 95% worried about rising prices in 2025.

Only 26% feel financially better off than six months ago, and just 34% expect improvement in the next six months. Inflation remains a top concern, with 74% believing it will worsen and 70% more worried than they were in September 2024. Economic policies are also under scrutiny, as just 39% support President Trump’s handling of inflation and 63% believe the government is taking the wrong approach.

 

 

Concerns about tariffs are widespread, with 72% saying they will hurt the U.S. economy. Many Americans are adjusting their spending habits in response—58% are cutting non-essential purchases, and 32% have stockpiled resources like canned food or medical supplies. More than half (54%) say they would rather buy now to avoid future price hikes, yet 32% have delayed major purchases, including 22% who planned to buy a home and 13% who intended to sell.

Beyond the housing market, 32% of Americans fear they won’t be able to afford housing payments due to economic conditions. Government spending is another contentious issue—while 78% favor spending cuts, only 46% approve of the administration’s current approach. Notably, fewer than half (44%) support Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Cuts to government programs could have widespread consequences, as 75% say reductions in assistance programs would affect them or their families, and 11% fear becoming homeless. The biggest government-related concern? Social Security, with 85% worried about potential benefit changes.

Other anxieties include losing rights or equality (68%) and corporate policies, leading 39% of consumers to change their spending habits. Public opinion on the administration’s financial impact is split—46% think Americans are underreacting, while 30% believe they are overreacting.

With economic uncertainty rising, many Americans are bracing for financial challenges in 2025, adjusting their spending, and questioning government policies in the process.

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
