Voices of Velocity 2025: Caroline Gim

MortgagePoint was recently onsite at the Velocity 2025 conference in Fort Worth, Texas, which brought together agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers for a day of education and networking. Among those we got the chance to speak with was Caroline Gim, REO Broker for Expert Real Estate & Investment.

During the conference, Gim moderated the “Diversify, Strengthen, and Accelerate!” panel, which also included Eric Delgado, Director, MCM Capital; Rochelle Jones, Principal Owner, Aplomb Real Estate; Ray King, Broker, Homes R Us Inc.; and Christy Pace, Founder, CEO, Pace Probity Asset Management. During the discussion, the panelists shared their tactics for how they transferred their skills from one kind of real estate to another. Below, you can watch Gim discussing the industry with Gina Gallutia, The Five Star Institute’s Executive Director of Memberships.

Caroline Gim is a second-generation real estate broker who “grew up” in the business since age five. Gim has extensive experience and training in real estate sales, marketing, escrow, loan origination, property valuations, and property management. As a teenager, she held part-time jobs as a loan processor and transaction coordinator. Gim majored in film at the University of Southern California and minored in business and Spanish. She then worked in the entertainment industry before joining the family business in 2003. Gim specializes in property management and real estate sales for institutions and corporate clients, including banks, GSEs, asset management companies, loan servicers, bankruptcy trustees, receivers, attorneys, and professional fiduciaries. Her passions outside of work include golfing, snowboarding, hiking, and travel.

