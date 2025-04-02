Subscribe Now
The Role of Non-Cash Rentals 

Andy Beth Miller

In the ongoing conversation about housing affordability, non-cash rentals remain largely under the radar, despite serving as a crucial lifeline for over 2.1 million U.S. households. These arrangements—where tenants live in a home without paying rent—exist in three main forms: housing on military bases, homes provided as part of employment, and housing given for free by friends or family. While non-cash rentals have long provided relief for low-income and older adults, their share of the overall rental market has declined over the past two decades.

According to the latest analysis, non-cash renters made up 4.7% of all U.S. rental households in 2023, down from 6.3% in 2001. These renters are more common in lower-cost states, such as Arkansas, Maine, and West Virginia, where the median rent is about $1,030. In contrast, states with higher rents—like California, New Jersey, and Washington—have far fewer non-cash renters, as there’s a greater incentive for landlords to charge rent rather than offer housing for free.

Who Are Non-Cash Renters?

  • Older and Lower-Income Households: Nearly one-third of non-cash renter households are headed by someone aged 65 or older, twice the rate of cash renters. They also tend to have lower incomes, with 42% earning under $30,000 annually, compared to 29% of cash renters.
  • Living Arrangements: Most non-cash renters (68%) live in single-family homes, while just 19% reside in apartments. They are also more likely to live in older homes, with 60% of non-cash rentals built before 1980.
  • Employment Status & Education: Many non-cash renters are not in the labor force, with 42% reporting no work in the past year (compared to 24% of cash renters). They also have lower rates of higher education, with only 24% holding a bachelor’s degree, versus 32% of cash renters.

The Role of Non-Cash Rentals in Housing Affordability

By providing free housing, non-cash rentals prevent millions from experiencing financial strain. In 2023, 52% of cash renters were cost-burdened—spending over 30% of their income on rent—and 89% of those earning under $30,000 struggled with housing costs. Without non-cash rental options, half of these households would face cost burdens if charged even lower-tier rent, and 62% would be burdened if they paid median rent.

Despite the benefits, the majority of low-income renters do not have access to such arrangements. As rental costs hit record highs, the need for expanding lower-cost housing options and boosting rental assistance programs is greater than ever.

Click here for more on the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies’ analysis of non-cash rentals.

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
