Meet MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Award Recipients: Part II

Website: mortgagetech.ice.com/products/allregs



ICE Mortgage Technology and its AI-powered tool, Ask Regi, are revolutionizing operational compliance efficiency in the mortgage industry. Ask Regi, an AI-driven search assistant, is integrated into the AllRegs compliance database, a trusted resource for regulatory information in the mortgage industry. By using advanced conversational AI, it provides accurate, real-time answers to user queries with contextual relevance. Application of AI is applied to nearly one million pages of structured and unstructured content.

Proven Impact

Since its launch, Ask Regi has demonstrated immediate and measurable impact:

3 times more searches in AllRegs, signaling rapid adoption.

8% of searches resulted in AI-driven answers, highlighting its precision.

32% faster response times, streamlining decision-making.

Solving Industry Challenges

Ask Regi simplifies critical processes across the mortgage lifecycle by delivering direct results, eliminating the need to manually search lengthy rules and guidelines. It helps professionals quickly find laws and regulations and investor requirements. For example, a user can ask, “What exceptions allow for a second FHA mortgage?” Ask Regi delivers a direct response with citations, reducing errors and accelerating workflows in today’s highly regulated mortgage environment.

Advancing ICE Mortgage Technology’s Mission

Ask Regi exemplifies ICE Mortgage Technology’s commitment to digitizing and automating the real estate and housing finance lifecycle. By addressing critical regulatory and compliance challenges, it enables mortgage professionals to make confident, data-driven decisions, improving outcomes for lenders, servicers, and homeowners.

Why Ask Regi Deserves the Award

ICE Mortgage Technology’s dedication to innovation and excellence makes it an outstanding candidate for the MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Award. Ask Regi addresses the mortgage industry’s compliance challenges with measurable improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and user satisfaction solidifying its role as a game-changer in mortgage compliance.