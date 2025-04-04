Meet MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Award Recipients: Part II

Recognizing the most innovative technology providers in the mortgage industry, MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Awards highlight the companies that have developed cutting-edge solutions, improved operational efficiencies, and have enhanced the mortgage process through technology.
These organizations are on the cutting edge of serving the mortgage, real estate, or housing markets, providing technology or software designed to serve those markets. We invite you to meet ICE Mortgage Technology, ITWox Inc., Lightning Docs, MCS, and Messagepoint, a few of our recipients of MortgagePoint’s inaugural Tech Excellence Awards for 2025.
ICE Mortgage Technology
Website: mortgagetech.ice.com/products/allregs
ICE Mortgage Technology and its AI-powered tool, Ask Regi, are revolutionizing operational compliance efficiency in the mortgage industry. Ask Regi, an AI-driven search assistant, is integrated into the AllRegs compliance database, a trusted resource for regulatory information in the mortgage industry. By using advanced conversational AI, it provides accurate, real-time answers to user queries with contextual relevance. Application of AI is applied to nearly one million pages of structured and unstructured content.
Proven Impact
Since its launch, Ask Regi has demonstrated immediate and measurable impact:
- 3 times more searches in AllRegs, signaling rapid adoption.
- 8% of searches resulted in AI-driven answers, highlighting its precision.
- 32% faster response times, streamlining decision-making.
Solving Industry Challenges
Ask Regi simplifies critical processes across the mortgage lifecycle by delivering direct results, eliminating the need to manually search lengthy rules and guidelines. It helps professionals quickly find laws and regulations and investor requirements. For example, a user can ask, “What exceptions allow for a second FHA mortgage?” Ask Regi delivers a direct response with citations, reducing errors and accelerating workflows in today’s highly regulated mortgage environment.
Advancing ICE Mortgage Technology’s Mission
Ask Regi exemplifies ICE Mortgage Technology’s commitment to digitizing and automating the real estate and housing finance lifecycle. By addressing critical regulatory and compliance challenges, it enables mortgage professionals to make confident, data-driven decisions, improving outcomes for lenders, servicers, and homeowners.
Why Ask Regi Deserves the Award
ICE Mortgage Technology’s dedication to innovation and excellence makes it an outstanding candidate for the MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Award. Ask Regi addresses the mortgage industry’s compliance challenges with measurable improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and user satisfaction solidifying its role as a game-changer in mortgage compliance.
ITWox Inc.
Website: itwox.com
Empowering mid/small BFSI and Startups with ITWox Inc.
In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, small/mid-sized financial institutions and startups need cutting-edge technology solutions to stay ahead of the competition. ITWox Inc. is your trusted technology partner, delivering tailored software development, digital transformation, and AI-driven solutions for smaller banks, credit unions, insurance companies, mortgage firms, and startups. With development teams in India and LATAM, ITWox provides cost-effective, high-quality, and scalable solutions to drive efficiency, security, and innovation.
Transforming With Technology
ITWox Inc. specializes in custom, modern software, web/mobile, and APIs. Our expertise in core banking integration, mobile banking apps, and cybersecurity ensures that financial institutions can offer seamless digital experiences while safeguarding customer data. ITWox is a technology enabler for Fintech, Insurtech, Proptech, and other emerging startups by providing custom software development, cloud solutions, and AI/ML integration. To accelerate digital transformation, we offer Appetizer, a turnkey app builder that enables businesses to create responsive web applications effortlessly. Whether you need an intuitive customer portal, a banking dashboard, or an enterprise-grade web app, Appetizer simplifies development with a powerful, flexible, and scalable platform. With our expertise in agile development, DevOps, and microservices architecture, we help startups build scalable, secure, and high-performance applications that drive market disruption.
What Sets ITWox Inc. Apart:
- Domain Expertise: Deep industry knowledge in banking, insurance, mortgage, and startups
- Advanced Technology: AI, UI/CX, cloud, and modern solutions
- Appetizer – Turnkey App Builder: Rapidly develop and deploy responsive web applications
- Global Talent Pool: Highly skilled professionals across India and LATAM
- Agile & Scalable Solutions: Custom development tailored to business needs
- Cost-Effective and Efficient: Delivering high ROI with strategic technology investments
Lightning Docs
Website: lightningdocs.com
Lightning Docs is a fully automated, cloud-based solution that transforms document preparation by delivering state-compliant, attorney-quality, business purpose loan documents instantly. By reducing costs and turnaround times while handling even the most complex transactions, Lightning Docs is redefining efficiency and excellence in the private lending industry.
Unlike conventional mortgages, which rely upon a government-agency standard, business purpose loan documents are not standardized. Business purpose lenders have a few challenging options:
- Hire a law firm for each transaction and be subject to the time and expense of doing so.
- Hire a law firm to create template documents but have no real ability to manage or maintain those templates to maintain compliance over time.
Lightning Docs addresses both issues by providing a SaaS solution providing an automated, state-compliant system that delivers attorney-quality documents in minutes. It streamlines even the most complex transactions, reducing preparation time from days to minutes and cutting costs by up to 80%. Serving more than 50% of the top 50 national private lenders, Lightning Docs is redefining industry standards with unparalleled innovation and efficiency.
Since 2021, Lightning Docs has grown:
- Revenue by 288%
- Number of users by 339%
- Total number of loan transactions by 377%
- Total dollar amount of loan origination by 295%
Lightning Docs has achieved exponential growth and impact, with usage increasing by 61% in 2024 alone. Since its launch in 2018, the platform created over 98,000 loans, representing more than $50 billion in total loan origination. Lightning Docs are the official loan documents of the American Association of Private Lenders, the largest trade association of private lenders and is used by more than 50% of the top 50 national private lenders in the country, showcasing the transformative value we deliver to the private lending industry.
MCS
Website: mcs360.com
MCS, a national property services company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, with offices across the country, has been a leader in mortgage services since 1986. MCS has embraced technology as a way of improving how they work with clients and vendors while advancing the mortgage industry as a whole.
Under the guidance of Chief Information Officer Marin Ursu, MCS is using technology to improve client servicing, increase efficiencies, and enhance transparency in a highly regulated environment. The company has developed its own cloud-based software that helps streamline its property preservation services across its commercial, residential, and government property business lines.
Highlights include:
- Touchless Work Orders: Assigning work orders efficiently has long been a time-consuming process because they are typically received via a centralized feed and processed and assigned by individuals at the property preservation provider to vendors. MCS is using touchless work orders to solve this issue, resulting in significant time savings.
- AI Applications: MCS embraced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for critical issues such as validating property photos, pre-contract measurements, code compliance, and reporting.
- Robust Cybersecurity: The company has implemented powerful cybersecurity measures that help safeguard their clients’ information and systems—many of these measures are higher than the industry standard.
- Customized Integration With Client Systems: MCS integrates its technology and software to work seamlessly with their clients, a critical item that separates the company from competitors.
- Building “Umbrella App” for Inspectors: MCS is currently working on integrating existing applications and online tools for property inspectors into one streamlined platform, or “umbrella app,” that they hope to launch in the next year.
- Scorecard Measurement: MCS also regularly measures its own success and looks for ways to improve their overall quality control through feedback on client scorecards.
Messagepoint
Website: messagepoint.com
Messagepoint’s AI-powered SaaS solution streamlines the process of creating, updating, and managing critical borrower communications, including loan servicing and loss mitigation letters, compliance communications, and other documents.
Borrower communications play a critical role in the mortgage servicing process, but it can take weeks or even months to make updates and get new communications out the door. This is due to widespread reliance on IT teams or print vendors, leveraging legacy systems that require coding to build and edit borrower communications.
Messagepoint is a cloud-based, no-code platform that modernizes borrower communications management to make it easy for non-technical users to create, edit, and optimize communications in minutes, not months. Through Messagepoint’s no-code UI, business users are empowered to quickly and efficiently author communications, edit content, create targeting rules, generate proofs, run tests, and gather approvals, thereby reducing their reliance on IT resources and Print Service providers. Messagepoint also provides advanced content management capabilities that make it easy to make bulk edits and manage complex variations of communications to accommodate different brands, state regulations, product variations, etc. A proprietary AI engine, MARCIE enhances borrower communications by optimizing and translating the content in communications.
Messagepoint’s cloud-based system enables mortgage servicers to produce print-ready or web-ready files, giving them complete control over the speed and timing of change cycles, e-presentment, and enabling seamless redirection of print streams during outages.
What Sets Messagepoint Apart:
- Messagepoint reduces content change cycles from 8 to 12 weeks down to minutes
- Messagepoint reduces communication templates under management by up to 90%
- Customers report cost reductions of up to 40% of service provider fees by bringing communications management in house
- Customers have reduced the risk of errors and increased their ability to meet tight regulatory deadlines
Click here to view profiles of MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Award winners Aspen Grove, Auction.com, DocMagic Inc., Equator, and Gleam Interactive.