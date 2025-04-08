Meet MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Award Recipients: Part IV

Recognizing the most innovative technology providers in the mortgage industry, MortgagePoint’s Tech Excellence Awards highlight the companies that have developed cutting-edge solutions, improved operational efficiencies, and have enhanced the mortgage process through technology.

These organizations are on the cutting edge of serving the mortgage, real estate, or housing markets, providing technology or software designed to serve those markets. We invite you to get to know Phoenix Burst, ProxyPics, REPAY, ServiceLink, and Total Expert, a few of the recipients of MortgagePoint’s inaugural Tech Excellence Awards for 2025.

Phoenix Burst

Website: phoenixburst.ai/

For decades, efforts to modernize the mortgage industry have fallen short—not for lack of ambition, but because regulatory compliance consumes the majority of time, budget, and focus needed to drive real innovation. Phoenix Burst changes that. When regulatory adherence becomes seamless, we free the industry to radically innovate. And this is what will make mortgage modernization possible at last.

Phoenix Burst (phoenixburst.ai) is the first-of-its-kind genAI-native mortgage business process fulfillment platform, purpose-built to simplify regulatory compliance and accelerate innovation. Skip the glorified checklists masquerading as “workflow solutions” and instead have the technology actually do the work. Phoenix Burst reimagines compliance entirely—identifying regulatory and policy changes to create clear, actionable compliance change statements, requirements, user stories, acceptance criteria, and test cases with a single click.

Where regulatory updates used to take months to understand and implement, Phoenix Burst delivers plain-language artifacts within hours, eliminating duplicative manual processes and bottlenecks across legal, compliance, and operations teams.

What Sets Phoenix Burst Apart

GenAI-native mortgage business process fulfillment platform, purpose-built to simplify regulatory compliance and accelerate innovation.

Unlock your company and your people’s full potential by radically simplifying and automating compliance.

Prepare for an AI future by upskilling your workforce of today with technology of the future.

ProxyPics

Website: ProxyPics.com

ProxyPics is a cutting-edge real estate technology platform transforming property data collection and valuation for the mortgage industry. Using patented technology and a nationwide network of over 180,000 data collectors, ProxyPics delivers real-time, geolocation-verified property insights within hours.

The platform supports mortgage lenders, servicers, and investors with solutions such as PCR+AVM for home equity and portfolio lending, Uniform Property Data (UPD) for first mortgage valuations, and disaster inspections to assess property conditions in FEMA-declared disaster areas.

ProxyPics also offers a fully web-based self-inspection solution, allowing borrowers to complete inspections remotely using their own devices. The self-inspection experience is white-labeled with the client’s branding—displaying their logo and colors—to maintain a seamless borrower experience. ProxyPics streamlines lending decisions by providing fast, accurate, and cost-effective property data. For more information, visit http://www.proxypics.com.

What Sets ProxyPics Apart

PCR + AVM: A bundled solution for fast, compliant home equity and portfolio lending decisions.

UPD: Fully compliant with GSE standards and approved to support the new hybrid appraisal offering using trained, background-checked data collectors.

ProxyPics Direct: Web-based, borrower-led self-inspection solution with full white-label capability.

Disaster Inspections: Rapid assessments for FEMA-declared zones to support servicing and insurance reviews.

View360 + Floor Plans: Immersive visual tools captured via our mobile app—no extra equipment needed.

REPAY

Website: repay.com

Mortgage payment execution management relies heavily on manual intervention, posing challenges like human error and excessive resource investment. Automating these processes helps mortgage servicers save time and money by reducing manual tasks, minimizing errors, and streamlining workflows.

When a borrower sends a paper check with a mismatched coupon amount, the funds are placed in a suspense account, diverting the servicer’s attention from other tasks. REPAY’s PaymentIQ solution automates payment application to escrow, principal, and other processes, while keeping borrowers informed of their payment status. It can read, react to, and apply paper check payments to the correct accounts, expediting the payment process and simplifying multiple mortgage loan payments. Bankruptcy payment processing, which historically required manual intervention, can instead be automated. REPAY also facilitates seamless data exchange between financial and lender systems, reducing errors and improving efficiency.

PaymentIQ’s exception management capabilities handle payment discrepancies by enabling real-time tracking and automated corrections. This automation eliminates error-prone paper processes, delivers faster posting times, and tracks exceptions through audit trails, saving time and resources while reducing errors.

Borrowers now prefer digital payment methods over traditional paper checks. REPAY’s digital payment technology transforms mortgage servicing by providing faster, more secure, and convenient options. REPAY’s integration with ICE Mortgage Technology allows servicers to also offer debit card payment acceptance, enhancing flexibility and convenience. With REPAY’s technology, servicers can offer various payment methods, including ACH and digital wallets, ensuring borrowers can choose the best option, resulting in higher compliance and reduced delinquency rates.

To ensure timely repayment of mortgage loans, lenders can optimize collections with digital technology by making loan repayments easier, more convenient, and fully traceable. Enhancing payment processes with REPAY’s technology smooths the remittance experience for consumers and enables greater speed, efficiency, and control of collections for lenders.

ServiceLink

Website: servicelink.com

ServiceLink’s EXOS Technologies brings to market unparalleled, game-changing innovations that streamline processes and increase efficiency, transparency, and speed while reducing cost margins and improving cycle times throughout the entire mortgage process.

EXOS is the only system in the market that offers a true, end-to-end solution for the entire life of a loan—including real-time scheduling for appraisal and closing appointments and a digitized, automated quality control process. Other key features include modernized valuation solutions and rapid title commitments through machine learning, along with compliant eClosings and asset decisioning using predictive modeling.

Built in-house by a team of engineers and developers, EXOS creates a streamlined digital mortgage experience, with consumer satisfaction and lender, servicer, and investor efficiency at the forefront. By digitizing historically manual touchpoints across the industry, EXOS makes it easy for users to scale their offerings based on ever-changing market trends and continues to evolve with the needs of today’s lenders, servicers, and investors.

ServiceLink’s EXOS solutions have aided some of the industry’s largest lenders and servicers in digitizing and streamlining key milestones in the mortgage process, increasing transparency and, most importantly, creating a positive consumer experience. EXOS is a cutting-edge solution that drives growth, improves cost efficiency, and has made a positive impact on the overall industry.

What Sets ServiceLink Apart

ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services, and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance, and service excellence.

ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing, and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers.

ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers.

Total Expert

Website: totalexpert.com

As it becomes more complex for lenders to build connections with customers in the digital age, Total Expert is humanizing the customer journey with deeper data insights and intelligent automation capabilities purpose-built for modern lenders.

Its Customer Intelligence product analyzes data from multiple sources to identify key life events and intent signals, helping lenders understand when customers have a mortgage need. Those insights fuel Total Expert’s dynamic Journeys that automatically trigger timely, personalized messages across email, text, and other channels—while identifying opportunities for loan officers to reach out directly. Together, these tools help financial institutions connect with customers in more authentic, meaningful ways, providing building blocks to long-term relationships.

Since 2022, over 120 financial institutions have implemented Customer Intelligence, driving $30B+ in loan applications and $19B+ in funded loans. Total Expert also powers over 30% of all U.S. home loan transactions, representing $1T+ in volume.

The Total Expert platform ultimately goes beyond simply collecting and housing data—it turns data into actionable insights, enabling lenders to create deeper relationships and position themselves as trusted financial partners for life.

What Sets Total Expert Apart

Key technologies:

Customer Intelligence: AI-driven insights alert lenders to financial activity, enabling customer engagement at key life moments.

Dynamic Journeys: Blend digital touchpoints with personal outreach to create personalized experiences.

Engage SMS: Real-time, two-way messaging with built-in compliance guardrails.

Industry-Leading Compliance: Purpose built for the complex needs of financial institutions, ensuring all interactions meet regulatory standards.

Proven results: