Foreclosure Activity Beginning to Rise

ATTOM has issued its Q1 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows a total of 93,953 U.S. properties with a foreclosure filings during Q1 of 2025, up 11% from the previous quarter, but down 2% from a year ago. The Q1 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows a total of 35,890 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in the month of March 2025 alone, up 11% from the previous month and up 9% year-over-year.

“Following three consecutive quarters of decline, foreclosure activity ticked up in the first quarter of 2025, with notable growth in both starts and completions,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “While levels remain below historical averages, the quarterly growth suggests that some homeowners may be starting to feel the pressure of ongoing economic challenges. However, strong home equity positions in many markets continue to help buffer against a more significant spike in distress.”

Foreclosure Starts Increase Nationwide

A total of 68,794 U.S. properties began the foreclosure process in Q1 2025, up 14% from the previous quarter, and up 2% from a year ago. States that had 100 or more foreclosures starts in Q1 2025, and saw the greatest annual increase included:

Kansas (up 117%)

Delaware (up 58%)

Oklahoma (up 45%)

Utah (up 42%)

Wyoming (up 33%)

Those major metros with a population of 200,000 or more that had the greatest number of foreclosures starts in Q1 2025 included:

Chicago, Illinois (3,789 foreclosure starts)

New York, New York (3,566 foreclosure starts)

Houston, Texas (3,046 foreclosure starts)

Miami, Florida (2,028 foreclosure starts)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1,985 foreclosure starts)

What States Had the Highest Rates?

Nationwide, one in every 1,515 housing units had a foreclosure filing in Q1 2025. States with the highest foreclosure rates included:

Delaware (one in every 761 housing units with a foreclosure filing)

Illinois (one in every 857 housing units)

Nevada (one in every 874 housing units)

Indiana (one in every 976 housing units)

South Carolina (one in every 1,021 housing units)

Among 225 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the highest foreclosure rates in Q1 2025 were found in:

Columbia, South Carolina (one in every 683 housing units)

Lakeland, Florida (one in 694)

Bakersfield, California (one in 718)

Riverside, California (one in 721)

Chico, California (one in 724)

Bank Repossessions Rose Quarter-Over-Quarter

Lenders repossessed 9,691 U.S. properties through foreclosure (REO) in Q1 2025, up 8% from the previous quarter, but down 4% from a year ago. Those states reporting the greatest number of REOs in Q1 2025 were:

California (944 REOs)

Texas (938 REOs)

Illinois (712 REOs)

Pennsylvania (711 REOs)

Michigan (665 REOs)

Time Frames Falling

Properties foreclosed in Q1 2025 had been in the foreclosure process for an average of 671 days, a 12% drop from the previous quarter, and a 9% decrease from the same time last year, continuing a downward trajectory observed since mid-2020. States reporting the longest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q1 2025 were found in:

Louisiana (3,038 days)

Hawaii (2,274 days)

Kentucky (1,993 days)

Wisconsin (1,952 days)

New York (1,910 days)

States with the shortest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q1 2025 were found in:

New Hampshire (110 days)

Texas (116 days)

Wyoming (136 days)

Minnesota (139 days)

Rhode Island (149 days)

Click here for more on ATTOM’s Q1 2025 foreclosure report.