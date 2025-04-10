Voices of Velocity 2025: Tara Dugger

Tara Dugger is Senior Operations Manager with VRM Mortgage Services with more than 16 years of experience in the real estate industry. She brings a wealth of expertise in streamlining operations, driving efficiency, and fostering collaboration across teams to VRM.

Prior to becoming Senior Manager of Operations, Dugger worked as an Asset Manager, where she managed a portfolio of real estate-owned (REO) assets from acquisition to disposition. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional service and results, she is committed to leveraging operational strategies that enhance the client experience, and support the growth of real estate ventures.

Dugger was on hand at Five Star’s Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, an event geared toward professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. At the event, she served as a featured panelist during the “First Date, Best Date” session, a discussion focused on the importance of building strong networks and fostering relationships. Dugger discussed how to start off on the right foot with every client in an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure session. Participants were real-life Asset Managers and agents, explaining their own real-life scenarios and breaking them down for the audience.

MortgagePoint had a chance to chat with Dugger to get her thoughts on the latest regulatory headwinds, how to make a good first impression, the importance of solid communication, general career advice, and her personal takeaways from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview with Dugger below.

“The goal of the panel was to see what agents can do to make the best first date impression, so they get the second date, and ultimately don’t get divorced,” explained Dugger. “We discussed best practices, and how to communicate which seemed to be the biggest topic we all talked about … being ethical, honest and proactive, and just all around helpful.”

VRM Mortgage Services was founded in 2006 to provide portfolio managers with reliable, high-quality outsourcing services for the management of their REO assets. Since its inception, the company has listed, marketed, managed, and sold more than 775,000 properties for its clients, while expanding its capabilities beyond conventional asset management.

