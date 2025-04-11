Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Household Costs Rise as Americans Battle Economic Uncertainty  

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

According to doxo’s 2025 U.S. Household Bill Pay Report, the average customer spends $24,695 annually on household expenses. The thirteen most important household bills total $3.45 trillion of The Bill Pay EconomyTM of 2025, which comes to a total of $4.55 trillion.

In addition to breaking down the household spending market size for each of these bill categories, the percentage of households that pay each bill, and the median monthly and annual bill pay costs by state, the report found that the average U.S. household spends $2,058 per month, or 31% of income, on the most important household bills.

“As economic uncertainty continues to loom, American sentiment towards their own financial health remains cautious,” said Liz Powell, Senior Director of INSIGHTS at doxo. “Only 23% of Americans believe the current economy is faring well, a 12-year low. In this challenging context, it’s never been more important to understand the essential financial obligations of the American household. doxo’s 2025 U.S. Household Bill Pay Report provides this critical economic transparency that quantifies household expenditures on mortgages, rent, insurance payments, utilities and other essential monthly bills. With this knowledge, doxo is empowering consumers, billers, and financial institutions alike to make better decisions.”

Key Findings from  include:

  • Total Market Size: $3.45 trillion spent per year on the thirteen most essential household bills; $4.55 trillion when including all household bills
  • Median Yearly Cost: $24,695 spent annually per household on the thirteen most essential household bills
  • Percent of Annual Income: 31% of consumers’ income per year

The median household income in the United States is $80,610, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Accordingly, households in the United States are spending about one-third of their income on necessities.

Breakouts by service category, household market penetration for each service type, and median household monthly spending by state are all included in the report’s conclusions.

To read more, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe