Household Costs Rise as Americans Battle Economic Uncertainty  

According to doxo’s 2025 U.S. Household Bill Pay Report, the average customer spends $24,695 annually on household expenses. The thirteen most important household bills total $3.45 trillion of The Bill Pay EconomyTM of 2025, which comes to a total of $4.55 trillion.

In addition to breaking down the household spending market size for each of these bill categories, the percentage of households that pay each bill, and the median monthly and annual bill pay costs by state, the report found that the average U.S. household spends $2,058 per month, or 31% of income, on the most important household bills.

“As economic uncertainty continues to loom, American sentiment towards their own financial health remains cautious,” said Liz Powell, Senior Director of INSIGHTS at doxo. “Only 23% of Americans believe the current economy is faring well, a 12-year low. In this challenging context, it’s never been more important to understand the essential financial obligations of the American household. doxo’s 2025 U.S. Household Bill Pay Report provides this critical economic transparency that quantifies household expenditures on mortgages, rent, insurance payments, utilities and other essential monthly bills. With this knowledge, doxo is empowering consumers, billers, and financial institutions alike to make better decisions.”

Key Findings from include:

Total Market Size: $3.45 trillion spent per year on the thirteen most essential household bills; $4.55 trillion when including all household bills

$3.45 trillion spent per year on the thirteen most essential household bills; $4.55 trillion when including all household bills Median Yearly Cost: $24,695 spent annually per household on the thirteen most essential household bills

$24,695 spent annually per household on the thirteen most essential household bills Percent of Annual Income: 31% of consumers’ income per year

The median household income in the United States is $80,610, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Accordingly, households in the United States are spending about one-third of their income on necessities.

Breakouts by service category, household market penetration for each service type, and median household monthly spending by state are all included in the report’s conclusions.

