MortgagePoint Seeks Nominees for Inaugural Mortgage Lending Excellence Awards

MortgagePoint has announced the introduction of its Mortgage Lending Excellence Award, acknowledges lenders in the industry that set the standard for excellence, customer service, and financial stability.

Honoring the top mortgage lenders who have demonstrated outstanding service, innovation, and success in helping borrowers achieve homeownership, the MortgagePoint Mortgage Lending Excellence Award is open to industry professionals that set the bar for exceptional commitment to service, innovation, and success in facilitating homeownership. Finalists for this distinction will be featured in the June 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine.

