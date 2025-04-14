MortgagePoint Seeks Nominees for Inaugural Mortgage Lending Excellence Awards

MortgagePoint has announced the introduction of its Mortgage Lending Excellence Award, acknowledges lenders in the industry that set the standard for excellence, customer service, and financial stability.
Honoring the top mortgage lenders who have demonstrated outstanding service, innovation, and success in helping borrowers achieve homeownership, the MortgagePoint Mortgage Lending Excellence Award is open to industry professionals that set the bar for exceptional commitment to service, innovation, and success in facilitating homeownership. Finalists for this distinction will be featured in the June 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine.
Click here for more information or to submit your nomination.
Nominee and Award Recipient Perks
For Nominees:
- Digital Nominee Badge: Custom-designed badge for nominees to display on their websites, LinkedIn profiles, and email signatures.
- Nominee Listing on the Website: Dedicated nominee page on com for public recognition.
- Nominee Social Media Post Templates: Ready-to-use graphics for Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
For Recipients:
- Feature in MortgagePoint Magazine: Multi-page feature with profiles of each award recipient.
- Digital Award Recipient Badge: Custom-designed badge for recipients to display on websites and social media.
- Social Media Campaign: Dedicated posts spotlighting recipients on MortgagePoint’s channels.
Eligibility Information
Nominated organizations must meet local and federal mortgage lender requirements, including be registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) Registry and ensure that all employed loan officers are licensed and have passed the MLO exam.
Once the nomination period is closed, a panel of industry experts, which may include MortgagePoint’s Editorial Advisory Board, leadership from The Five Star Institute’s Membership groups, MortgagePoint’s editorial staff, and others, will vote on the final award recipient lineup. The list of award recipients will be announced on themortgagepoint.com and in MP Daily, and all award recipients will be profiled in the June 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine.
Nominations may be submitted until April 30, 2025.
Click here for more information on the MortgagePoint Mortgage Lending Excellence Award program.