Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Pulte Names Ex-BofA Exec to Fannie Mae Board

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Omeed Malik

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte has announced the appointment of former Bank of America Managing Director and Founder/CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik as a member of Fannie Mae’s Board of Directors.

“Under President Trump, housing will enter its Golden Age,” said FHFA Director Pulte on X. “To have the best and brightest, Omeed Malik will be joining the Board of Fannie Mae, effectively immediately! Omeed brings great capital markets, legal and investment experience as we Make Fannie and Freddie Great Again!”

Malik is Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique investment bank and broker/dealer which acts as an advisor and liquidity provider to high growth venture backed companies and institutional investors.

Malik is also the President of 1789 Capital, an investment firm that provides financing to companies in the Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth (EIG) economy, and is the Chairman and CEO of Colombier Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listed on the NYSE.

Prior to starting his own firm, Malik was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He was also the Founder and Head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Malik was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Prior to joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malik was SVP with MF Global, where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity, and bankruptcy fields. Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

Malik joins Fannie Mae’s nine-member Board of Directors, including William J. Pulte (Chair), along with Clinton Jones, Priscilla Almodovar, Renée L. Glover, Karin J. Kimbrough, Manuel “Manolo” Sánchez Rodríguez, Scott D. Stowell, and Michael Stucky.

On September 6, 2008, the Director of FHFA appointed FHFA as Fannie Mae’s conservator in accordance with the Federal Housing Finance Regulatory Reform Act of 2008. As conservator, FHFA succeeded to all rights, titles, powers and privileges of Fannie Mae, and of any shareholder, officer or director of Fannie Mae with respect to Fannie Mae and its assets. As a result, Fannie Mae’s Board of Directors no longer has the power or duty to manage, direct or oversee our business and affairs.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe