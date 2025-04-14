Pulte Names Ex-BofA Exec to Fannie Mae Board

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte has announced the appointment of former Bank of America Managing Director and Founder/CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik as a member of Fannie Mae’s Board of Directors.

“Under President Trump, housing will enter its Golden Age,” said FHFA Director Pulte on X. “To have the best and brightest, Omeed Malik will be joining the Board of Fannie Mae, effectively immediately! Omeed brings great capital markets, legal and investment experience as we Make Fannie and Freddie Great Again!”

Malik is Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique investment bank and broker/dealer which acts as an advisor and liquidity provider to high growth venture backed companies and institutional investors.

Malik is also the President of 1789 Capital, an investment firm that provides financing to companies in the Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth (EIG) economy, and is the Chairman and CEO of Colombier Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listed on the NYSE.

Prior to starting his own firm, Malik was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He was also the Founder and Head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Malik was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Prior to joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malik was SVP with MF Global, where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity, and bankruptcy fields. Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

Malik joins Fannie Mae’s nine-member Board of Directors, including William J. Pulte (Chair), along with Clinton Jones, Priscilla Almodovar, Renée L. Glover, Karin J. Kimbrough, Manuel “Manolo” Sánchez Rodríguez, Scott D. Stowell, and Michael Stucky.

On September 6, 2008, the Director of FHFA appointed FHFA as Fannie Mae’s conservator in accordance with the Federal Housing Finance Regulatory Reform Act of 2008. As conservator, FHFA succeeded to all rights, titles, powers and privileges of Fannie Mae, and of any shareholder, officer or director of Fannie Mae with respect to Fannie Mae and its assets. As a result, Fannie Mae’s Board of Directors no longer has the power or duty to manage, direct or oversee our business and affairs.