HUD Extends Foreclosure Relief to Hurricane Recovery 

Scott Turner, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), announced that the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) is extending its current foreclosure moratoriums on FHA-insured single family mortgages in the Presidentially-Declared Major Disaster Areas (PDMDAs) after Hurricanes Helene and Milton by an additional ninety days.

“Individuals and families across the Southeast are still putting pieces of their livelihoods back together following back-to-back hurricanes this Fall,” said Secretary Turner. “HUD remains committed to the long-term recovery of these impacted communities. Today’s action will allow more flexibility as our fellow Americans continue working to stabilize their families, properties and communities.”

The extensions highlight HUD’s dedication to helping Americans affected by the hurricanes and give affected American families in devastated areas of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia more time to apply for federal, state, or local aid.

Experts Chime In On Recent Actions

“As Western North Carolina works to recover from the devastation left by Helene, it is crucial that we provide families with the support they need to restore their homes and rebuild their lives,” said Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). “Extending the foreclosure moratoriums offers vital time and flexibility for borrowers to access critical assistance, ensuring that no family is left behind as they work to recover and move forward.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) added: “Families in Tennessee whose homes were destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Helene will benefit from much-needed relief thanks to the Housing and Urban Development’s extended foreclosure moratorium. This support from HUD provides the state’s hardest-hit communities with additional time to secure assistance and rebuild”.

More than a million single-family mortgages in the Helene and Milton PDMDAs are insured by the FHA. Through July 10, 2025, the moratoriums for FHA-insured single family forward or Home Equity Conversion mortgages in the Hurricane Helene and Milton PDMDAs prevent mortgage servicers from starting or finishing foreclosure proceedings. Originally scheduled to end on April 11, 2025, this is the second extension of the moratoriums.

“Hurricane Helene’s historic flooding displaced thousands of North Carolinians and caused a staggering $12.7 billion in residential damage. Over 100,000 homes were left damaged or destroyed, upending families across Western North Carolina,” said Senator Ted Budd (R-NC). “As we work towards recovery, I commend President Trump and Secretary Turner for taking decisive action to extend protections for homeowners in the areas hit hardest by this disaster. Together, we will continue to provide resources and relief for Western North Carolina.”

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:46 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico moving towards Florida, Thursday, Sept. 26 2024. (NOAA via AP)

Immediate assistance is available to homeowners in disaster areas who have a house with an FHA-insured mortgage and are unable to make their mortgage payments.

“I thank Secretary Turner and the Department of Housing and Urban Development for putting Florida homeowners first with their extension of foreclosure relief,” said Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL-17). “As the Suncoast continues to rebuild from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida families deserve our full support as we recover from the devastating impact of natural disasters. This extension from HUD is a critical step in helping our communities stay housed while they recover. I appreciate HUD’s continued attention to the needs of Floridians as we work together to rebuild stronger than before.”

There are probably a number of choices available to homeowners that can assist them avoid having to sell their house or land or go into default on their debts. As quickly as possible, experts suggest borrowers should get help from their mortgage servicer.

“Hurricane Helene left widespread damage across the 12th District, with many Georgians still in the process of rebuilding,” said Congressman Rick W. Allen (R-GA-12). “I am grateful for Secretary Turner’s commitment to supporting Georgia families by extending the existing foreclosure moratoriums on FHA-insured single-family mortgages for an additional 90 days. This announcement will provide borrowers with additional flexibility and relief as recovery efforts continue in heavily impacted communities.”

HUD-certified housing counselors are ready to offer advice on available choices to tenants and borrowers who require catastrophe recovery and housing assistance immediately.

“Helene decimated communities in Southwest Virginia and altered the housing situations of countless families,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09). “I am glad Secretary Turner is taking appropriate action by granting a 90-day extension of the existing foreclosure moratorium on FHA-insured single-family mortgages to alleviate the financial and housing burdens caused by Helene.”

Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11) added: “HUD’s halt on foreclosures for single family mortgages that are insured by the FHA is welcome news for Western North Carolinians whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Helene. This extension provides disaster victims more time to seek and obtain the necessary financial assistance to rebuild their lives. I will continue to work closely with the administration to anticipate and advocate for the needs of our mountain folk throughout the disaster recovery process.”

