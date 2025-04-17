Voices of Velocity 2025: Robert D. Forster II

Robert D. Forster II is Managing Partner of the BDF Law Group and is based in the firm’s Addison, Texas location. The BDF Law Group is composed of the following firms: Barrett Daffin Frappier Turner & Engel LLP (Texas & Georgia); Barrett Daffin Frappier Treder & Weiss LLP (California, Nevada, and Arizona); and Barrett Frappier & Weisserman LLP (Colorado). Forster is licensed to practice law with Texas, Arizona, and Georgia State Bars, all U.S. District Courts in Texas and Arkansas, and the U.S. Supreme Court. He primarily handles litigated cases within those jurisdictions.

Since joining the firm in 2006, Forster’s practice has primarily consisted of real estate, mortgage banking, and probate matters throughout the state of Texas. He is a frequent speaker at continuing legal and title education programs on mortgage banking, title, probate, and creditor’s rights related topics and has authored numerous articles and publications, including serving as a co-author of the Texas State Bar’s Foreclosure Manual (3rd Edition and 2017 Supplement), as well as the 26th Annual Advanced Real Estate Drafting Course for the State Bar of Texas, the 49th, 50th, 51st, 52nd, and 54th Annual William W. Gibson, Jr. Mortgage Lending Institute by the University of Texas School of Law, and 25th Annual Robert C. Sneed Texas Land Title Institute.

Forster is also active with Legal League, a professional association of financial services law driving progress in the mortgage servicing industry. As Secretary of Legal League’s Publications Committee, Forster supports curating content for The Legal League Quarterly Newsletter and other publications for the membership.

Forster participated in the recent Five Star Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, an event geared toward professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. He instructed the course, “From Probate to Profit,” a 60-minute session on understanding the probate process, and how it may require not just your expertise, but a compassionate approach. During “From Probate to Profit,” Forster provided strategies and shared his knowledge on how to change unfortunate events into opportunities for all parties to add to their revenue streams.

“It was a great class,” said Forster of the “From Probate to Profit” session. “Every person in the class asked at least one question, and it was truly interactive. I tried to stay very high-level with the topic of probate, as probate is an extremely dry topic if you start calling on statutes and things like that, but the back and forth and camaraderie allowed me not to do that. Furthermore, I was allowed to put it in terms from their world, and give them tips and templates that could help them in their specific situations. The feedback was very positive.”

MortgagePoint had a chance to chat with Forster to get his thoughts on the state of the default servicing industry, the value of Legal League membership, the importance of customer/servicer communication, and personal takeaways from the Velocity 2025 conference.

