Taking Tech Innovations to the Next Level

This article originally appeared in the April 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

Rick Hill is VP of Industry Technology at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and acting President of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO). He is responsible for managing MBA’s technology initiatives within the real estate finance industry, managing MBA’s Technology Committees, and developing technology content for MBA conferences and events.

Before joining MBA, Hill was the Director of Data Strategy at Fannie Mae, where he was responsible for data standards and best practices, data management including the company’s data warehouse, and managing the relationship with regulatory agencies relating to information requirements.

He began his career as a Senior Auditor at Deloitte, after earning his BBA in accounting from The College of William and Mary. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

MortgagePoint had a chance to chat with Rick about his career in the mortgage tech space, artificial intelligence, tends in the marketplace, and MISMO’s latest initiatives, the Housing Agency Servicing Group and Servicing Transfers Group.