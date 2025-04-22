Making the Most of Down Payment Assistance Programs

The latest Q1 2025 Homeownership Program Index (HPI) report from Down Payment Resource (DPR) found the number of entities offering homebuyer assistance programs increase by 55 year-over-year (YoY). The number of programs increased by 43 during the first quarter, bringing the total number of available programs to 2,509.

Downpayment assistance (DPA) can be used by lenders to lower a homebuyer’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by an average of 6%. The average benefit is $18,000.

“Rates are still high and prices keep climbing, but we’re seeing expanded program offerings, new providers and greater flexibility in how funds are used—not just for downpayments, but also to cover closing costs, lower the rate or meet other buyer needs,” said Rob Chrane, Founder and CEO of DPR. “More programs now include manufactured and multifamily homes, opening new paths to affordability and steady income. For lenders, that means more ways to qualify buyers and close loans in a tough market.”

The latest Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) found the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) at 6.83% as of April 17, 2025, up from the previous week when it averaged 6.62%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.1%.