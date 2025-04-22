Where Are the Nation’s Hottest Neighborhoods?

Redfin’s Hottest Neighborhoods of 2025 report is out, and the Midwest scored big with five places in the top ten. Neighborhoods in New York and San Francisco also made the top, as post-pandemic remote work shrinks and workers return to the office.

The report analyzes and ranks U.S. zip codes in the 150 most populous metro areas by year-over-year (YoY) growth in listing views on Redfin.com and Redfin Compete Score (a measure of how difficult it is to win a home) in the first two months of 2025.

Ranking the Top 10

Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, New York

Jenison, Michigan

Campton Hills and St. Charles, Illinois

Fairport, New York

Polk Gulch and Russian Hill, California

Great Kills, New York

Franklin, Wisconsin

Prairie Village and Mission Hills, Kansas

Lakeville, Minnesota

Bowie, Maryland

Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights/Clinton Hill ranked number one, with a huge 105% spike in home sales from a year ago. Two other New York zip codes also made the list this year.

“Workers wanted to get out of the crowded city during the pandemic, so they bought or rented properties in upstate New York or elsewhere in the country,” said New York Redfin Premier Agent Ian Rubinstein. “Many companies now require workers to be in the office at least two to three days a week, so people are coming back. In my opinion, Brooklyn has become even more popular than Manhattan.”

New York and San Francisco look to be returning to pre-pandemic popularity, and there is a new story emerging in the center of the country: the rise of Midwestern suburbs.

“Midwest cities have risen in popularity because they’re more affordable than cities in other parts of the country, but many buyers are now widening their search to the suburbs after being priced out of popular urban areas,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “These neighborhoods are generally a 15- to 20-minute drive to the downtown of a metro—a reasonable commute for workers—and have easy access to shopping, sought-after schools and recreational pursuits.”

Homes are selling quicker in these top 10 neighborhoods than they did a year ago, bucking the national trend of homes selling nearly a week slower. And there’s a lack of homes for sale in the hottest neighborhoods: six of the top 10 posted a drop in active listings from a year ago. Every one of the hottest neighborhoods recorded a 100%-plus increase in the median number of listing views on Redfin.com. In comparison, the number of homes on the market increased 10.7% nationally in February on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Breaking Down the Top 10

Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, New York

Zip code: 11238

Parent metro area: New York, New York

Median sale price: $1,397,000 (+3.9% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $753,000 (+7.6% YoY)

Median days on market: 44 (-12 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +105% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +136% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 2%

Mixing new apartment buildings and classic brownstones in an area renowned for its diverse range of restaurants and entertainment options, the neighborhoods covered by the 11238 zip code stretch north from Prospect Park and enjoy easy subway access to most of New York.

Redfin agent Rubinstein said demand is kept high due to both the limited number of homes for sale and interest from foreign buyers. “Whenever I have a listing in Prospect Heights or Clinton Hill, I expect at least one call from a serious buyer overseas,” he said, adding that many buyers pay with cash. “Given the prices, and the wealth required to buy into these neighborhoods, clients are less concerned about high mortgage rates.”

Jenison, Michigan

Zip code: 49428

Parent metro area: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median sale price: $356,500 (-0.2% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $325,000 (-1.5% YoY)

Median days on market: 16 (-8 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +11% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +139% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 24%

“Jenison is only 15 minutes to downtown Grand Rapids,” said local Redfin Premier Agent Christine Kooiker, “where you can catch a game or a show. Yet it feels almost rural—there’s a lot of green space to move and grow. Taxes are low, land is affordable, and the broader Georgetown Township is very open to new development.”

Koiker said the neighborhood has a small-town feel, “with the typical Michigan friendliness, and people from big cities are moving here looking for that.” And if they’re missing the action of a big city, it’s just a couple hours to Chicago or Detroit.

Campton Hills and St. Charles, Illinois

Zip code: 60175

Parent metro area: Elgin, Illlinois

Median sale price: $615,000 (+2.9% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $335,000 (+1.5% YoY)

Median days on market: 54 (-37 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +38% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +133% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 36%

Campton Hills is a rural neighborhood around 10 miles southwest of Elgin, Illinois, and 50 miles west of Chicago. Downtown St. Charles is only a few minutes away and offers plenty of restaurants and entertainment options, including the Arcada Theatre. Part of the area’s appeal is its natural assets; local Redfin Premier Agent Cynthia Stolfe equates it to living in a vacation town.

Fairport, New York

Zip code: 14450

Parent metro area: Rochester, New York

Median sale price: $350,000 (+9.4% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $220,000 (+15.8% YoY)

Median days on market: 8 (-2 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +48% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +127% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 81%

A quaint village right on the Erie Canal full of trendy restaurants, bars, breweries, and distilleries, Fairport is 15 minutes’ drive southeast of Rochester in the town of Perinton. The waterfront is a destination on its own, with galleries, shops, parks, and playgrounds, and is easily navigable on foot or by bike.

Polk Gulch and Russian Hill, California

Zip code: 94109

Parent metro area: San Francisco, California

Median sale price: $1,065,000 (+10% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $1,500,000 (+5% YoY)

Median days on market: 61 (-4 days YoY)

Change in home sales: -6% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +129% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 24%

Located in the heart of San Francisco, Polk Gulch (aka Nob Hill) and Russian Hill stretch north from the Tenderloin area to Fort Mason on the waterfront. Both neighborhoods are characterized by a mix of housing types, from mid-rise apartment buildings to larger Victorian and Edwardian homes, with many buyers being wealthy local and international tech workers buyers. Polk Gulch is famous for its food scene and nightlife, while Russian Hill is a little slower-paced.

Great Kills, New York

Zip code: 10308

Parent metro area: New York, New York

Median sale price: $700,000 (+4.3% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $753,000 (+7.6% YoY)

Median days on market: 44 (-26 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +19% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +121% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 35%

Located on the south shore of Staten Island, Great Kills has easy access to Brooklyn and the rest of New York, and the neighborhood is lined with shops, restaurants, and parks, with a marina with nightlife and restaurants.

Franklin, Wisconsin

Zip code: 53132

Parent metro area: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Median sale price: $392,500 (+10.5% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $330,000 (+20% YoY)

Median days on market: 49 (-17 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +25% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +129% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 40%

The southern gateway to Milwaukee, Franklin has plenty of shopping and restaurants within a short drive, as well as high-quality sporting facilities like the Rock Sports Complex. Because Franklin is not fully developed yet, new construction is attracting buyers to the area.

Prairie Village and Mission Hills, Kansas

Zip code: 66208

Parent metro area: Kansas City, Missouri

Median sale price: $476,500 (-0.7% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $325,000 (+6.6% YoY)

Median days on market: 21 (-4 days YoY)

Change in home sales: -19% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +132% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 44%

Roughly 15 minutes south of downtown Kansas City on the Kansas side of the metro, the tree-lined neighborhoods of Prairie Village and Mission Hills include a wide range of home types, ranging from Prairie Village homes going for $400,000 to Mission Hills houses going for over $10 million.

Lakeville, Minnesota

Zip code: 55044

Parent metro area: Minneapolis

Median sale price: $495,000 (+2% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $382,000 (+6% YoY)

Median days on market: 43 (-19 days YoY)

Change in home sales: -7% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +116% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 24%

Sought-after schools, beautiful lakes, and the easy commute—you can get to downtown Minneapolis in around 25 minutes—all make Lakeville a popular neighborhood.

Bowie, Maryland

Zip code: 20716

Parent metro area: Washington, D.C.

Median sale price: $512,288 (+2.7% YoY)

Median sale price of parent metro area: $558,990 (+4.5% YoY)

Median days on market: 31 (-5 days YoY)

Change in home sales: +31% YoY

Change in median views per listing: +140% YoY

Share of homes that sold above list price: 38%

Ideal for commuters, with Washington, D.C and Annapolis, Maryland located within 30-40 minutes’ drive, Bowie has a good mix of new development and homes that are a little bit older and more affordable.

Click here for more on Redfin’s examination of the nation’s hottest metros to begin 2025.