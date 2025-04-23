Legal League Perspectives: Jennifer Rogers

Jennifer Rogers is Managing Attorney of IDEA Law Group LLC, a firm specializing in the default legal services industry. For more than 20 years, Rogers’ practice has primarily focused on representing mortgage lenders and services in real estate, title curative matters, routine and complex civil litigation, bankruptcy, creditor’s rights, residential and commercial foreclosures, and evictions. She is a founding member of the Colorado Creditor’s Bar Association, and is licensed to practice law in Colorado.

IDEA Law Group’s leadership boasts a combined 50-plus years of experience and knowledge in the default legal services industry., having represented major financial institutions, mortgage lenders, servicers and private investor in routine default related services—as well as complex litigation associated with foreclosure, eviction and bankruptcy actions.

Rogers attended the recent Legal League Spring 2025 Servicer Summit at the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas, featuring the nation’s elite financial services law firms, discussing default policies, procedures, and emerging issues with leading mortgage servicing executives.

Rogers, along with a panel including Jane Bond, Managing Attorney, SE Litigation with MRLP LLC; Ryan McGuinness, Director, Mortgage Servicing Policy with Freddie Mac; Michael Merritt, SVP, Customer Care & Mortgage Default with BOK Financial; and Ryan Bourgeois, Partner (General Counsel/Compliance Officer) with BDF Law Group presented the session titled “Mortgage Servicing Today: Insights From Inside the Industry.” The panel of experts discussed the latest developments and challenges in mortgage servicing, exploring key issues, including delinquencies, loss mitigation strategies, and effective communication among firms, servicers, and investors. Rogers and the group of panelists shared their expertise, insight, and practical solutions to navigate the complexities of today’s evolving mortgage servicing landscape.

“What is most interesting to me and a lot of people in our industry are all of the changes coming up with the GSEs not traveling and people being cut … the communication between the law firms, the servicers, the lenders … how important that piece is going to be in keeping everybody on the same page,” said Rogers. “With all of those changes, it’s going to be a difficult task.”

MortgagePoint sat down with Rogers during the Spring Servicer Summit to discuss the obstacles and headwinds faced by the servicer sector today, and her personal takeaways from the Legal League Spring 2025 Servicer Summit. You can view the full interview with Rogers below.

﻿

Rogers is also highly active with Legal League, a professional association of financial services law firms positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry. Legal League is committed to supporting education, communication, relationship development, and advisory services throughout the servicing industry. Rogers serves as Chair of Legal League’s Special Initiatives Working Group (SIWG), a group comprised of senior representation from Legal League member firms and executive level associate members with a focus on the strategic objectives of concern to financial services legal professionals as directed by the Legal League Advisory Council.

“I feel I have made much better connections that have lasted, making it much easier to pick up the phone and call somebody,” said Rogers of her involvement in Legal League.

For more from Five Star and Legal League, be sure to mark your calendars for the 2025 Five Star Conference & Expo, set for September 29-October 1 in Dallas.