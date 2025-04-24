Consolidated Analytics and Sagent Expand Dara Mortgage Claims Partnership

Consolidated Analytics (CA), a mortgage services provider, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Sagent, a mortgage servicing fintech software company, to further integrate Dara Claims into its operations.
With this collaboration, CA will leverage Sagent’s Dara Claims mortgage servicing technology to handle the entire, end-to-end claims process for its clients, including some of the nation’s largest non-bank mortgage lenders.
“Consolidated Analytics is excited to expand our partnership with Sagent to deliver quality results for our clients,” said Arvin Wijay, CEO of Consolidated Analytics. “Dara Claims will improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and ensure compliance, ultimately delivering greater value to our mortgage banking clients.” Paired with CA’s Loss Analysis services, which uncover root causes and drive process improvements, this integration strengthens post-default servicing with transparency, accountability, and measurable ROI.
Dara Claims, part of Sagent’s end-to-end servicing platform, Dara, introduces several new capabilities:
- Operates with any servicing system of record.
- Uses end-to-end data to power an effortless process for less risk, lower costs, and improved claim recovery.
- Leverages AI-driven real-time updates to instantly integrate regulatory changes across every type of FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, FHLMC, and MI loans, ensuring servicers remain compliant.
“Sagent is pleased to continue working alongside industry leader Consolidated Analytics to drive innovation and efficiency across America’s $14 trillion mortgage servicing ecosystem,” said Geno Paluso, CEO of Sagent. “With this partnership, Sagent’s Dara Claims will power America’s top servicers in our shared mission to deliver positive homeowner outcomes.”