HUD Announces Expansion of the Tribal HUD-VASH Program

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has announced $2.2 million in new available funding under the Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) program—a program that delivers critical rental assistance for Native American veterans who are, or who are at-risk, of becoming homeless in Tribal communities across the nation. HUD Secretary Scott Turner made the announcement after touring the Oneida Tribe reservation with Rep. Tony Wied and visiting with Oneida Tribe leadership.

The announcement is the result of approximately $2.2 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 funds that were not exhausted and are now available for grants to support the expansion of rental assistance for Native American Veterans who qualify.

“It was informative and inspiring to see how Oneida Tribal leadership serve their members, including by providing housing and wrap around services to create economic opportunity and pathways to self-sufficiency for Native American families,” said HUD Secretary Turner. “For about a decade, the Oneida Tribe has utilized HUD-VASH to support Native American veterans with a specialized set of tools and resources. Today’s announcement of newly available funds will help expand this impactful program to more Native American veterans across the country.”

In January 2015, HUD and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a demonstration program to offer a permanent home and supportive services to Native American veterans who are experiencing or are at-risk of experiencing homelessness. In its initial funding round, HUD made available $5.2 million in grant funding to Indian tribes and tribally designated housing entities (TDHEs) to fund this rental assistance and associated administrative fees. Indian tribes and TDHEs participating in this program must partner with the VA to provide case management and supportive services to eligible Native American vets.

“The Oneida Nation welcomed HUD to our reservation in the early 1960’s and since that time we have worked to provide affordable adequate housing for our citizens,” said Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill, who was born and raised on the Oneida reservation. “Across the country, tribes continue to have unmet needs on reservations, and projects such as VASH move tribes closer to closing the gap. We’re pleased to have Secretary Turner come to Oneida for a firsthand experience and tour of our housing community.”

The Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin has provided housing to Native American veterans through the Tribal HUD-VASH program for nearly 10 years. Oneida Nation provides tenant-based housing assistance in Brown County and Outagamie County, Wisconsin. Current data reflects a 95% program utilization rate of the Tribal HUD-VASH program. Their program serves members of the Oneida Nation and other tribes as well including Menominee Nation, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, and Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa.

“The Oneida Nation is an integral part of Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District, and I have pledged to always be a partner to them in Washington,” said Rep. Wied. “That’s why I am proud to stand alongside Secretary Turner to announce this vital new funding for the Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) Program. Our Native American veterans risked their lives for our country, and they should never have to worry about losing their housing on tribal lands. I thank the Secretary for his leadership and look forward to continuing our strong partnership to protect Native residents across Northeast Wisconsin.”

VA Secretary Doug Collins added, “The Department of Housing and Urban Development is a dedicated partner in helping VA reduce homelessness among all veterans. We look forward to working with HUD to put this additional funding to great use helping Native American veterans who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness find shelter and self-sufficiency.”