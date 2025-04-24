MBA Seeks Revisions to FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing Program

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has sent a letter to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner urging the agency to consider updates to its FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing program to lower housing costs and boost housing supply.

“FHA multifamily volume, however, is down dramatically. In FY2021, FHA issued 1,685 commitments,” said MBA President and CEO Robert Broeksmit, CMB in the letter. “Last year, it issued only 816, a staggering 52% decline. Removing unnecessary rules and requirements that do not have a basis in the risk of the loan can greatly increase production and help alleviate the nation’s affordability challenges.”

The letter noted that a number of environmental requirements have been added to the MAP Guide since 2011.

“Many of these are not in any statute or regulation, add significant expense and time to multifamily projects, and limit new development,” MBA President and CEO Robert Broeksmit, CMB wrote. “We strongly encourage HUD to review the necessity of these requirements, given the high demand for housing.”

Outlining Changes

The issues mentioned in the letter include:

Buried underground pipelines: The rule regulates acceptable separation distances (ASD) for FHA-insured projects and specifically states that buried underground pipelines are not a hazard. Despite this regulatory definition, which has remained unchanged since 1984, the MAP Guide was revised in 2020 to require new construction projects to complete a complicated impact analysis for pipelines within a one-mile radius of the proposed project. The letter states that this could cause significant problems in a number of states. The 2020 MAP Guide change has led to a significant number of new construction projects being delayed or rejected due to location in proximity to buried underground pipelines and excessive reporting/engineering costs required by HUD. The MBA suggests that the requirements for buried underground pipelines should revert to the 2011 MAP Guide requirements of all structures must be at least 10-feet from the outer boundary of the easement.

Click here for more on the MBA’s letter to HUD regarding streamlining of the FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) program.