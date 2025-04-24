Voices of Velocity 2025: Norris Bishop

Norris Bishop is Broker/Owner with Norris Bishop Realty based in Moultrie, Georgia. Bishop is licensed in Georgia and Florida, and has been in REO and retail real estate for 21 years. He has closed more than 4,000 real estate transactions, as an active real estate investor focusing on flips, as well as rentals. Some of his REO clients include Fannie Mae, VRM, Bank of America, and HUD. Bishop made the Million Dollar Club in his second year in real estate, and has remained a multi-million-dollar producer since 2004.

Norris served as a panelist at the recent Five Star Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, an event designed for professionals in the REO space and adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers. He served as a panelist during the “The Path to Becoming a Real Investor” session, curated to explain how utilizing your knowledge of the market to build passive income. Joined by Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of the Five Star Group; Elsie Gomez, Acquisitions Manager with PEMCO Capital Management; and Fernando Vazquez, Founder & COO with Finch & Daisy; Bishop discussed how to tune up your investing and go from zero to 60 with the tools you already have, sharing the pitfalls, successes, and how to utilize the current market to your advantage.

“The big thing I would say about getting into investing is there is never going to be a ‘perfect’ time,” said Bishop of the session he presented. “Everybody I talk to wants to wait for a big crash … they want to wait for another 2008 to start investing and that may or may not happen, so you just have to jump out there and make wise decisions, don’t overpay for properties, and make sensible investments. Real estate is one of those things that, over time, will correct itself.”

MortgagePoint had a chance to chat with Bishop to get his thoughts on the state of the industry and current challenges he is seeing, the “lock-in” effect, market corrections, the usage of AI, and his personal takeaways from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview with Bishop below.

