Grading the States on Housing Affordability

With a nationwide housing shortage in excess of four million homes, affordability is becoming a growing concern for millions of Americans.

Realtor.com has released “Grading the States: Affordability & Homebuilding Report Cards,” offering insight into the states that are successfully addressing housing challenges and the states that are struggling to keep pace.

The rankings for each state are based on two major factors: housing affordability and the ability to meet future supply challenges through new construction. Affordability, one half of the score, includes the Realtors Affordability Score and the share of median income spent on a median-priced home. Homebuilding, the other half of the score, measured the permit-to-population ratio and the new construction premium, which is the cost difference between new and existing homes.

“The only real solution to housing affordability is to build more homes,” said Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com. “Some states are making progress, but too many others are stuck in a cycle of soaring housing costs and limited inventory. With this report and the Let America Build campaign, we’re shining a spotlight on these gaps. We need bold solutions, and we urge federal, state, and local leaders to step up and take action now. It’s time to break the cycle and start building now to make homeownership a reality for more Americans.”

Realtor.com’s “Let America Build” campaign underscores the need for urgent policy changes to increase the housing supply and make homeownership more accessible and affordable. The campaign calls on lawmakers, industry leaders, and local communities to support smarter zoning, streamlined permitting processes, and incentives for home construction.