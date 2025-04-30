When It Comes to Selling a Home, Timing Is Everything

ATTOM has analyzed the best days of the year to sell a home, which shows that based on home sales over the past 10 years, the months of May, February and April offer the highest seller premiums.

A detailed analysis of more than 47 million single-family home and condo sales between 2015 and 2024 by ATTOM reveals that listing a property in May, February, or April tends to generate the highest seller premiums. The data indicates that the early months of the year not only mark peak homebuying activity, but also offer prime opportunities for sellers. For those considering a sale, this may be the most advantageous time to enter the market.

ATTOM’s analysis showcased how seller premiums faired throughout the year, and broke the data down by month. The months reporting the greatest seller premiums were as follows:

May (9.5%)

February (9.4%)

April (9.1%)

June (9%)

March (8.8%)

January (7.8%)

July (7.4%)

August (7.3%)

December (7.2%)

September (6.9%)

October (6.6%)

November (6.4%)

Prime Days to Sell

The study also uncovered the best days to sell a home, as the top 20 days fell in the months of May, March, April, June, and February. The best days ranked as follows:

May 27 (with a seller premium of 14%)

May 26 (13.7%)

March 31 (12.9%)

March 30 (12.6%)

April 28 (12.5%)

April 29 (12.2%)

March 29 (12.1%)

May 25 (12.0%)

June 30 (11.9%)

February 24 (11.6%)

For the data breakdown, ATTOM examined any calendar days in the last 10 years (2015 to 2024) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days (including leap year data) that matched this criteria, with the four exceptions being January 1, July 4, November 11, and December 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

Click here for more on ATTOM’s analysis of the best months and days to sell a home.