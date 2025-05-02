Subscribe Now
Despite Cost Barriers, Homeownership Still Key to the American Dream

Despite rising home prices and financial strain, 82% of Americans still consider owning a home part of the American Dream, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Home Affordability Survey. That figure is up from 78% in 2024 and surpasses aspirations like retirement (71%) or a successful career (66%).

Americans consider homeownership to be the cornerstone of the American Dream, more so than anything else. This belief hasn’t wavered and has only gotten stronger despite increasing affordability challenges,” said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.

Affordability is the top obstacle for would-be homeowners. Among non-homeowners who desire to buy, 83% cite cost-related issues. Specifically, 59% say their income isn’t enough, 55% point to high home prices, and 46% say they can’t afford a downpayment or closing costs. For aspiring homeowners, 81% call these upfront expenses a significant barrier.

Saving enough feels out of reach for many: 20% of non-homeowners believe they’ll never save enough for a down payment. Others expect to need several years—12% say at least 10 years, while only 4% say they’ll save enough within a year or two.

Still, 64% of Americans say they’d be willing to make lifestyle changes for affordable housing. Among these, 29% would downsize, 24% would move out of state, and 19% would consider moving farther from family and friends. Gen Zers were most likely to say they’d relocate for affordability.

Current homeowners report having reached their goals mostly through saving: 44% said they intentionally saved for a down payment, while others relied on grants (17%), family gifts (15%), or additional income (10%).

Although owning a home may sound like a dream to most, the report shows homeownership regrets are common. Among homeowners with regrets, 40% cited maintenance and hidden costs. Others regretted buying too small a property (18%), paying too much (14%), or having a mortgage that’s too high (13%).

Despite these regrets, 69% of homeowners say they’d buy their current home again. That number rises to 77% among Gen Z and 76% among millennials.

Even with the obstacles, aspirations clearly remain strong, underscoring a lasting cultural value. As McBride noted, “This belief hasn’t wavered and has only gotten stronger despite increasing affordability challenges.”

Click here for more on Bankrate’s 2025 housing market forecast.

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
