Legal League Perspectives: Molly Boesel

Molly Boesel is Senior Principal Economist for Cotality, the recently rebranded CoreLogic. In her role, she is responsible for analyzing and forecasting housing and mortgage market trends, including the single-family rental market. She has nearly 30 years of experience and expertise in mortgage market analysis, model development, and risk analysis in the housing finance industry, and previously worked for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Boesel is a frequent speaker at leading industry events and contributor to several industry publications. Her original research blogs for the Cotality Insights blog are frequently picked up in national and trade publications, and are leveraged as news pieces. In 2021, Boesel and her colleagues won an award for their published work on pandemic-related housing preferences, home prices, rent and inflation.

Boesel took part in the Legal League Spring 2025 Servicer Summit at the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas, an event featuring the nation’s elite financial services law firms, discussing default policies, procedures, and emerging issues with leading mortgage servicing executives. She served as a panelist on the discussion titled, “Market Update-Regulatory Shifts: Navigating the Financial Services Landscape,” a discussion on how regulatory changes are impacting mortgage servicing, and what it will means for industry stakeholders down the line. From recent Supreme Court decisions to proposed amendments by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Boesel, along with Patrick O’Brien, Chief Operations Officer with Stern & Eisenberg; Alicia Byrd, Senior Manager, Bankruptcy & Default Operations Oversight with Flagstar Bank; and Nolan Turner, Managing Director with Carrington Holding Company LLC discussed the implications of these changes on compliance strategies, borrower protections, and the overall financial stability of the residential mortgage sector. The group shared insights into navigating the evolving regulatory environment and preparing for potential challenges that lie ahead.

When asked about changes in the current marketplace, Boesel stated, “The one thing that is not going to change is mortgage interest rates … we have been waiting for them to come down, and I don’t see those coming down any time soon and probably through the end of next year they will still be well above 6%. This will keep us with that kind of stagnant mortgage origination market.”

MortgagePoint sat down with Boesel during the Spring Servicer Summit to discuss the state of the marketplace, as well as her personal takeaways from the Legal League Spring 2025 Servicer Summit. You can view the full interview with Boesel below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For more from Five Star and Legal League, be sure to mark your calendars for the 2025 Five Star Conference & Expo, set for September 29-October 1 in Dallas.