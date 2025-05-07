Selene Adds Jocelyn Martin-Leano, Doug Whittemore in Leadership Roles

Selene, a provider of loan servicing, diligence, and title solutions, announced the appointments of Jocelyn Martin-Leano as President, Selene Finance, and Doug Whittemore as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for all Selene Holdings’ business lines, effective immediately. In these roles, Martin-Leano will oversee all Selene Finance operations and Whittemore will focus on Selene’s product development and company growth, as well as client and industry relations.

Martin-Leano most recently served as President of Rushmore Loan Management, where she led the growth and operational transformation of the servicing business. Her career includes leadership roles as COO of Genworth US Mortgage Insurance and President of Irwin Home Equity Corp, a home equity bank subsidiary. She has guided firms through various business cycles from start-ups through M&A.

“I am delighted to welcome both Jocelyn and Doug to Selene,” said CEO Joe Davila. “Jocelyn is a renowned and respected leader in the mortgage services industry. She has an impressive background in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and delivering results in complex, highly regulated environments. Jocelyn’s expertise in leading the growth and operational transformation of servicing businesses will be a tremendous asset to Selene as we continue to build on our solid foundation and drive the innovation and high performance our clients and customers value.”

Whittemore brings 25 years of experience leading strong-performing teams, including roles at U.S. Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Cooper and Citibank, where he led major strategic initiatives across both domestic and international markets.

“Doug, a seasoned veteran in the industry, brings over two decades of leadership experience in mortgage banking, default servicing operations and strategic growth. His experience leading major strategic initiatives will play a crucial role in Selene’s continued advancement in innovation to meet the needs of today’s market and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

“Jocelyn and Doug are powerhouse additions to the senior leadership team at Selene,” Davila added. “The combination of these two talented leaders signifies an exciting time in the evolution of Selene as we embrace the outstanding opportunities to grow and to better serve our clients.”

Martin-Leano served as Chairperson of the National Mortgage Servicing Association, an influential industry trade group, from 2022-2024. She also received the 2024 Five Star Lifetime Achievement Award and was named an Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional Magazine.

Whittemore served on the boards of the Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council and the MortgagePoint Editorial Advisory Board. He is also the co-founder of The Ruth Cheatham Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adolescent cancer survivors through scholarships and educational programs.