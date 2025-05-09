Voices of Velocity 2025: Frederick Golding

Frederick Golding is an Associate Broker with RE/MAX Advantage Realty, and has been a Realtor since 2003. Golding is Co-Founder of GQ Home Team, a real estate team in the Baltimore area that places customer service as its top priority, building strong relationships with our clients and community. Golding and his team strive for customer satisfaction, working with first-time homebuyers, marketing luxury homes, and investment properties. Golding deals with waterfront homes as well, with experience in buying and selling waterfront homes. Golding has specialized in default servicing for corporate clientele since 2003.

Golding took part in the recent Five Star Velocity 2025 Conference, presented by Five Star’s FORCE, an event designed for professionals in the REO space and adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers.

“As a seller in this market, you are in the biggest equity position you likely have ever been while owning a home,” said Golding of the state of the marketplace. “Even though the interest rates are higher, you have so much equity to make your next home more affordable.”

Along with Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage Ltd. and Keith Stone, Realtor with Keller Williams Best Southwest, Golding served as a panelist during the “Rehab—Not Just for REOs or HGTV” session. Then trio explained how to utilize your market knowledge of the REO space to achieve maximum ROI. They discussed how to apply those skills and knowledge to revenue streams beyond the REO market, and find clients that need those skills for a new revenue stream.

MortgagePoint had a chance to chat with Golding to gain insight into the state of the REO space, his personal business strategies, the importance of networking with your industry peers, as well as his personal takeaways from the Velocity 2025 conference. You can view the full interview with Golding below.

“Get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” explained Golding. “You are not going to grow from your comfort zone … get comfortable with being uncomfortable whether its REO, regular real estate, regular retail stuff, working with first-time homebuyers, working with investors or your own investment properties … get comfortable with being uncomfortable because that’s where you will be able to grow.”

For more from Five Star and FORCE, be sure to mark your calendars for the 2025 Five Star Conference & Expo, set for September 29-October 1 in Dallas.