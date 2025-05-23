Insurance Industry Adjusting to Growing Risks

This article originally appeared in the May 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.
Chris Schafer is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across the insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more industries. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make valuable information accessible to everyone.
Schafer began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove, and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators.
Away from work, Schafer is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.
MortgagePoint recently had a chance to catch up with Schafer to discuss his time in the industry, and current trends that he is seeing impacting the insurance space.
Q: How did you first get your start in the industry?
Chris Schafer: Evelyn Pimplaskar, our Director of Content, is an old friend of mine. The chance to work with her again was too good to pass up. Now that I’m here at Insurify, I find insurance fascinating because the industry, in its current state, isn’t set up to adequately conquer the challenges it faces.
Q: What attracted you to the home insurance side of the market?
Chris Schafer: The insurance industry is undergoing dramatic change. I find it fascinating to see how the rating models are shifting and will mold the industry in the years ahead. Right now, housing is all about a desirable location. But when a storm hits, that location can be very problematic. These challenges go beyond just waterfront property. In the Midwest, convective storms have become more damaging, increasing risk and raising rates. I’m interested to see how the industry adjusts to these increasingly growing risks.
Q: Did you have any mentors as you rose through the ranks in the industry?
Chris Schafer: Evelyn Pimplaskar has been a mentor to me, both in insurance and in content. I came from a news background and mastering content really means stepping away from the cold shoulder that news often emanates and creating a more welcoming, conversational tone. We want people to interact with our content and leave a little better prepared to tackle their world. That is true for content in any industry.
Q: In the current market, what do you see as possible market corrections to amend the affordability crisis?
Chris Schafer: There are many possible market corrections that could help amend the affordability crisis. I think the most feasible market correction right now is increased policies moving to government Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) plans, and those plans accruing revenue through premiums, as well as additional tax channels. We could also see a push for high-risk home insurance, similar to the auto market. There has also been talk of wider cost sharing by insurers who cover the entire nation and asking policyholders in all states to pay a little more to fund those in high-risk areas. I do not know if that is feasible. Asking someone who lives in Iowa to pay more so someone else can live on the ocean in Florida is not going to be popular.
Q: What advice do you have for homeowners who are currently unable to attain insurance on their homes? Are there alternatives to having their policies dropped?
Chris Schafer: Seek out your state’s FAIR plan. FAIR plans are designed to be a safety net. If you are unable to secure coverage in another way, pursue a FAIR plan policy. Do not go without insurance. You will pay for it in the end.
Q: Do you feel the government is doing enough to protect homeowners in at-risk areas? What more can be done by both the government and the industry to protect this population?
Chris Schafer: I do not think the government is doing enough to protect homeowners right now, but I also do not believe anyone has a compelling solution. When we look at states like California and Florida, they could not be any more different politically. But both are embroiled in an insurance crisis. This tells me neither party has a solution for the challenges we are actively facing.
Q: As climate change continues to evolve, is there an affordable solution on the horizon for those who have seen their policies skyrocket?
Chris Schafer: I think the definition of “affordable” in insurance is about to change dramatically. Extreme weather has really altered the insurance landscape. Insurance companies have reevaluated how they rate extreme weather risk. Some have excluded certain weather perils from their coverage. Homeowners have seen premiums increase by 20% between 2021 and 2023. Our new normal is going to become more expensive. In certain areas of the country, home insurance rates are starting to play an integral part in determining whether you will be able to afford a home.
Q: Is the number of locations targeted as most at-risk for natural disasters increasing or decreasing? What are some of the risks these homeowners face in these regions?
Chris Schafer: I would say, the number of locations considered at-risk of natural disasters are increasing. The frequency and severity of weather events have continued to increase across the nation. There are convective storms in the Midwest, causing roof damage. Wildfires in the West are projected to increase 14% by 2030. Hurricanes plague the South, and the Northeast has had to endure storm surges.
Q: What does the future hold for the homeowner insurance market moving forward?
Chris Schafer: In 2025, home insurers will continue to increase rates to try to align rates with localized climate risk. This year, reinsurers started changing their requirements at a regional and state levels to address more localized severe weather patterns and associated risk where they have not before. I expect that pattern to continue in 2025. Coverage offerings will continue to evolve, and homeowners are likely to participate in rebuilding or replacement costs to a greater degree.