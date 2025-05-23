Insurance Industry Adjusting to Growing Risks

This article originally appeared in the May 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

Chris Schafer is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across the insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more industries. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make valuable information accessible to everyone.

Schafer began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove, and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators.

Away from work, Schafer is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.

MortgagePoint recently had a chance to catch up with Schafer to discuss his time in the industry, and current trends that he is seeing impacting the insurance space.