SmartRent Welcomes New President and CEO 

SmartRent Inc. has announced the appointment of Frank Martell as President and CEO. Martell has been a member of SmartRent’s Board of Directors and served on the Board’s Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees since June 2024.

As President and CEO, Martell will lead SmartRent’s executive team in advancing the company’s vision and expanding its market presence, with a clear focus on delivering measurable value for customers and shareholders by enhancing portfolio performance, operational efficiency and resident and team satisfaction.

With more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, Martell brings a proven track record of driving market leadership, delivering revenue growth and profitability, and consistently enhancing shareholder value. His expertise in data-driven innovation and a digital-first approach will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of SmartRent’s enterprise platform and the company’s evolution.

Most recently, Martell was President and CEO of loanDepot Inc., where he developed and led the company’s Vision 2025 strategic program to navigate the impacts of the recent downturn in the residential property market while retooling the company’s operational capabilities for long-term value creation. Prior to loanDepot, Martell spent more than a decade at CoreLogic, serving as CFO, COO and ultimately CEO, transforming the company into a leading global platform providing digital residential property data and analytics, and significantly increasing market capitalization during his tenure.

“Frank possesses a rare combination of strategic insight, operational discipline and innovative thinking—essential strengths as we work to increase platform adoption and scale our impact,” said John Dorman, Chairman of the SmartRent Board of Directors. “Because he has been deeply involved as a Board member in our transition over the past year, I am confident that Frank will seamlessly move into the CEO role and lead from day one. He steps in at a critical time for SmartRent, our investors and customers, and we’re confident his leadership will enhance the quality of our execution, strengthen our market-leading position and drive meaningful, long-term value for shareholders.”

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is a provider of smart communities solutions and smart operations solutions to the rental housing industry. SmartRent’s end-to-end enterprise ecosystem powers smarter living and working in rental housing by automating operations, protecting assets, reducing energy consumption, enhancing the resident experience, and more.

“SmartRent has built a strong foundation as a category leader in smart property technology, with purpose-built solutions, deep industry relationships and a dedicated team committed to solving real operational challenges,” said Martell. “Having spent the past two decades leading data- and technology-driven organizations that support the real estate industry, I see tremendous opportunity to expand our impact and build on the company’s leadership. I’m proud to partner with our talented team as we deliver game-changing solutions that empower customers and redefine what’s possible in property technology. With our ongoing platform enhancements and investment in customer success, I believe we’re poised to unlock the potential of the next generation of innovation in smart home technology in the years ahead.”