HUD Announces Foreclosure Relief for Impacted Texans 

In the areas of Kerr County, Texas, devastated by ongoing severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that started on July 2, 2025, Secretary Scott Turner of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced a 90-day foreclosure moratorium on single-family mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

“Our hearts break as we witness the catastrophe unfolding in Texas,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. “The flash floods have claimed the lives of more than 100 Americans and displaced countless others. It is an unfathomable tragedy, and HUD will continue to provide resources and support as we pray for the Texas Hill Country community.”

The Kerr County Presidentially Declared Major Disaster Area (PDMDA) has over 900 mortgages insured by the FHA. In order to determine the extent of the destruction and damage to properties in the designated area that have FHA-insured mortgages, HUD is collaborating with mortgage servicers and other stakeholders.

HUD Acts to Support Flood Victims

By giving families in the PDMDA flexibility, the FHA-insured single family mortgage foreclosure moratorium demonstrates HUD’s dedication to helping Americans affected by natural disasters:

The 90-day moratorium prohibits mortgage servicers from initiating or completing foreclosure actions on FHA-insured single family forward or Home Equity Conversion mortgages in the Kerr County PDMDA. The moratorium is effective as of the President’s disaster declaration date.

Borrowers unable to make their mortgage payments should contact their mortgage servicer for assistance as soon as practical. Borrowers may also contact the FHA Resource Center at 800-CALL-FHA (1-800-225-5342) for assistance. The FHA Resource Center is prepared to accept calls from persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as individuals with speech or communication disabilities.

For borrowers and renters who need immediate housing and disaster recovery assistance, HUD-certified housing counselors are prepared to provide guidance on the options that are available. To find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, borrowers can use HUD’s online search tool or use our phone search by calling 800-569-4287.

For borrowers whose homes are destroyed or damaged to an extent that requires reconstruction or complete replacement, contact an FHA-approved lender about FHA’s Section 203(h) loan program. This program provides 100 percent financing for eligible homeowners to rebuild their home or purchase a new one.

For borrowers seeking to purchase and/or repair a home that has been damaged, contact an FHA-approved lender about FHA’s Section 203(k) loan program. This program allows individuals to finance the purchase or refinance of a house, as well as the costs of repair or renovation, through a single mortgage.

President Trump’s major disaster declaration for the State of Texas is supported by this action.

