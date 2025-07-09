Report: Household Financial Expectations Improving

Median one-year-ahead earnings growth expectations fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.5% in June, remaining below its 12-month trailing average of 2.8%. The series has been moving within the range between 2.5% and 3.0% since May 2021.

Mean unemployment expectations—or the mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now—decreased by 1.1 percentage point to 39.7%. The series remains above its 12-month trailing average of 37.9%.

The mean perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next 12 months decreased by 0.8 percentage point to 14.0%, its lowest level since December 2024. The decrease was broad-based across age and education groups. The mean probability of leaving one’s job voluntarily in the next 12 months increased by 0.5 percentage point to 18.8%, remaining below its 12-month trailing average of 19.3%.

The mean perceived probability of finding a job if one’s current job was lost decreased by 1.1 percentage point to 49.6%. The series remains well below its 12-month trailing average of 52.1%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found in its June employment report that the U.S. economy added 147,000 jobs, exceeding economists’ expectations of around 110,000. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%.

“While the June pop in jobs, combined with upward revisions to March and April reports, signal hiring has stabilized following a sluggish start to 2025, it means July will be a dud, with a Fed rate cut unlikely and dropping the odds for a move in September,” said First American Senior Economist Sam Williamson.

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) SVP and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni added: “The unemployment rate dropped back to 4.1%, but this was the result of more individuals leaving the labor force rather than gaining employment, as the labor force participation rate dropped again. Wage growth slowed again in June to a 3.7% rate over the last 12 months. Taken together, these data indicate a job market that is holding up reasonably well given the uncertainties facing this economy. While there are certainly some signs of softening in the private sector, the report is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold for now. MBA is still forecasting two cuts from the Fed this year.”

