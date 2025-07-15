Honoring Servicers Making an Impact

MortgagePoint presents its 2025 Mortgage Servicing Excellence Awards, an opportunity to honor the outstanding achievements of mortgage servicers nationwide.
Whether you are a depository-backed servicer driving community-focused stewardship and compliance, a subservicer delivering seamless portfolio management with precision and care, or a non-depository servicer leading innovation through scalable, tech-driven borrower engagement, you are making waves in the servicing space and deserve recognition through MortgagePoint’s Mortgage Servicing Excellence Award program.
All these servicing professionals may operate under different models, but they all share a commitment to performance, integrity, and client-first excellence. If your team is redefining what success looks like in mortgage servicing, this is your moment to be recognized.
Here is your opportunity to nominate your servicing team to earn national recognition among industry peers, clients, and partners. Winners will be featured in MortgagePoint magazine, honored on stage at the 2025 Five Star Conference in Dallas, and welcomed into an elite group shaping the future of mortgage servicing.
To submit a nomination, click here for a nomination form and submit the nomination fee.
Nominee and Award Recipient Perks
For Award Nominees:
- Digital Nominee Badge: Custom-designed badge for nominees to display on their websites, LinkedIn profiles, and email signatures.
- Nominee Listing on the Website: Dedicated nominee page on themortgagepoint.com for public recognition.
- Nominee Social Media Post Templates: Ready-to-use graphics for Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
For Award Recipients:
- Feature in MortgagePoint Magazine: Multi-page feature with profiles of each of our award recipients.
- Physical Award: A custom award to display at your office with the option to purchase additional copies.
- Digital Award Recipient Badge: Custom-designed badge for recipients to display on websites and social media.
- Digital Media Campaign: Dedicated posts spotlighting recipients on MortgagePoint’s channels and in the MP Daily newsletter.
- Potential Speaking Opportunities: Get on the radar for speaking engagements at upcoming Five Star events, including the annual Five Star Conference, and podcasts.
Eligibility and Announcement Details
Nominated organizations must have experience in the mortgage servicing industry, and have employees that meet local and federal mortgage servicing regulatory requirements.
Nominations may be submitted until July 31, 2025.
All recipients will be announced publicly in September 2025, following a review by an expert panel that includes MortgagePoint editorial leadership, the National Mortgage Servicing Association (NMSA) Advisory Board, and industry veterans.
Click here for a Nomination Form and to submit your nominee for the 2025 Mortgage Servicing Excellence Awards.