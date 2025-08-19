Staying Ahead of AI Fraud: New Webinar Equips Industry 

Editor’s Note: This event is being rescheduled. We will provide updated information when it becomes available.

The next installment of the FORCE Membership Webinar Series is set for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Central when the Five Star Institute’s Federation of REO Certified Experts (FORCE) presents “Fraud Alert: AI Isn’t Just Smart—It’s Scamming Real Estate Deals.”

Open to FORCE members and non-members, “Fraud Alert: AI Isn’t Just Smart—It’s Scamming Real Estate Deals” was designed to equip you with valuable tools to enhance and grow your business. As a resource for industry education, FORCE’s webinars are led by the top minds in the real estate-owned (REO) space, and are tailored to provide valuable insights and education on crucial topics that significantly impact the industry.

The Federation of REO Certified Experts (FORCE) is comprised exclusively of pre-screened, certified, and seasoned REO agents and brokers who consistently set the standard for excellence.

Moderated by Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Memberships for the Five Star Institute, “Fraud Alert: AI Isn’t Just Smart—It’s Scamming Real Estate Deals” will feature a panel of experts sharing their insight and expertise including Eduardo Marines, Broker/Owner at REALPRO By The Water; Sarah Richards, Broker/Owner with Spring Mountain Realty PLLC; and Richard Bell, Real Estate Broker at The REAL ESTATE Office.

The expansion and near overnight growth of artificial intelligence (AI) presents both opportunities and significant challenges for those in the real estate marketplace. While implementing AI has the ability to streamline processes like property valuations, customer service, and market analysis, the flipside is that it can also provide fraudsters with the means to commit more sophisticated and harder-to-detect crimes.

With foreclosure listings on the rise, the opportunity to become a prime target for swindles grows daily.

As ATTOM’s July 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report found, there were a total of 36,128 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings reported in the month of July—a total up 11% month-over-month from June 2025, and up 13% year-over-year.

“July’s foreclosure activity continues to trend upward year-over-year, with increases in both starts and completions,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. “While rising home prices are helping many owners maintain equity, the steady climb in filings suggests growing pressure in some markets.”

The “Fraud Alert: AI Isn’t Just Smart—It’s Scamming Real Estate Deals” webinar will examine several methods today’s fraudsters are using to defraud real estate and foreclosure sales. From fake seller identities to manipulated documents, real estate agents are encountering a new methods of high-tech fraud in today’s marketplace.

Tactics being used by today’s high-tech fraudsters include:

Document generation: Fraudsters harnessing the power of AI can create realistic ID documents, deeds, mortgage agreements, and other property records, making it difficult to detect whether or not the docs are real or fraudulent.

Deepfakes: Scammers who use AI to create realistic but fake videos and audio of real estate agents or sellers to manipulate unsuspecting buyers into fraudulent transactions or to turn over sensitive personal information.

AI phishing: Certain sophisticated AI models can craft convincing phishing emails that mimic the style and content of legitimate real estate professionals, thus increasing the likelihood of buying into and falling victim to scams.

ID fraud: Along the same lines of illegal document generation, fraudsters are resorting to AI to create fake personas, complete with fabricated details, making it easier for criminals to open bank accounts, apply for loans, and commit real estate fraud.

Voice cloning and synthetic audio: AI has the ability to replicate the voice of an individual, using audio samples to create fake phone calls or voicemails to convince unknowing individuals to share sensitive personal information or authorize fraudulent transactions.

Data mining: AI-powered bots have the power to examine public records and social media to gather information and create targeted, personalized scams, increasing the chances of successful fraud.

Don’t get caught off guard—discover how to recognize and prevent threats before they derail your deals or your brokerage!

Click here for more information or to register for the “Fraud Alert: AI Isn’t Just Smart—It’s Scamming Real Estate Deals” webinar.