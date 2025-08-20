ServiceLink Adds New National Sales Executive

ServiceLink, a provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries, has welcomed back Aaron Fain as VP, National Sales Executive. In this role, he will be responsible for driving client growth strategy and forging new lender partnerships.

Fain, who worked at ServiceLink from 2006-2010, returns with more than 20 years of industry experience, focused on sales leadership and business development for first mortgage title, home equity solutions and valuations.

Fain comes from Essent, where he served the company as VP, National Account Manager, as well as nearly five years with Boston National Title, where he was a top producing salesperson year-over-year as SVP, National Account Executive.

Prior to that, he was also a high-level performer in roles at Old Republic Title as VP, National Account Executive; Title365 as VP, Mid-Markets Originations Division Manager; Chronos Solutions as VP, Business Development; Altisource as Manager of Title Services; Interthinx (now First American) as National Sales Director; and TransUnion as National Account Executive.

Fain joining the company is ServiceLink’s latest move to bolster its sales force after the recent additions of Chris Miller as a National Sales Executive, and James Lee and Mandy Powell as National Account Executives within the Origination Division. All three will be responsible for driving client growth strategy and forging new lender partnerships. In addition, they will help lenders increase speed throughout the mortgage process, extend their digital workflows, reduce costs, and enhance the consumer experience.

Miller brings decades of experience across the industry, focused on sales, sales management, operations, real estate, account management, and technology. Much of his mortgage career was spent at JP Morgan Chase Bank, where in leadership roles, he generated billions of dollars in revenue, created new profitable business lines, and led a team of more than 40 mortgage professionals. A top sales performer, he most recently worked at Guild Mortgage Company as Branch Manager.

Both Lee and Powell also have more than 20 years of experience within the real estate and financial industries. Lee spent the bulk of his career in sales and was a realtor for the last 13 years with Vylla Homes in Irvine, California. He previously worked as an REO account manager for RES.NET and a home loan specialist for Countrywide Home Loans. Powell is a versatile real estate professional focused on fostering growth, with a solid foundation in human resources practices. She has played a pivotal role in talent acquisition, employee relations, and organizational development, working for the last 13 years as a specialty funding analyst at Capital One Financial. She also has 18 years of experience as a Realtor.