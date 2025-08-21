First Horizon Adds New Head of Consumer Banking

First Horizon Corporation has named Shaun McDougall Head of Consumer Banking, a newly created executive role tasked with leading the strategic development and execution of a comprehensive client experience, while supporting the continued growth and evolution of the bank. McDougall will lead Retail Banking, Digital Banking and Small Business Banking teams.

“We’re excited to welcome Shaun to First Horizon,” said Anthony Restel, Senior EVP and Chief Banking Officer for First Horizon Corporation. “Shaun brings incredible energy, enthusiasm, and deep expertise to this pivotal new position. His track record of elevating both the client journey and associate engagement will further our mission to deliver exceptional experiences and will support our goals to lead with innovation and care as we continue to grow.”

McDougall brings more than two decades of experience in financial services, most recently serving at Wells Fargo, where he focused on branch banking growth and customer experience strategy. Prior to Wells Fargo, McDougall held senior roles leading wealth management, small business banking, and corporate partnerships at HSBC, and additionally served in retail leadership roles at Citizens Financial and JPMorgan Chase.

As Head of Consumer Banking, McDougall will drive the development of client-focused strategies, working closely with leaders across the organization to ensure First Horizon delivers simple, valuable, and seamless solutions for consumer clients at every stage of their financial journey.

“I’m excited to join First Horizon at such a transformative time,” said McDougall. “The bank’s commitment to client experience and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performing teams and delivering outstanding results. I look forward to partnering with our associates to enhance our consumer offerings and help our clients achieve their goals.”

