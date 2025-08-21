Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

First Horizon Adds New Head of Consumer Banking

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck

 

Shaun McDougall, Head of Consumer Banking, First Horizon Corporation

First Horizon Corporation has named Shaun McDougall Head of Consumer Banking, a newly created executive role tasked with leading the strategic development and execution of a comprehensive client experience, while supporting the continued growth and evolution of the bank. McDougall will lead Retail Banking, Digital Banking and Small Business Banking teams. 

“We’re excited to welcome Shaun to First Horizon,” said Anthony Restel, Senior EVP and Chief Banking Officer for First Horizon Corporation. “Shaun brings incredible energy, enthusiasm, and deep expertise to this pivotal new position. His track record of elevating both the client journey and associate engagement will further our mission to deliver exceptional experiences and will support our goals to lead with innovation and care as we continue to grow.” 

McDougall brings more than two decades of experience in financial services, most recently serving at Wells Fargo, where he focused on branch banking growth and customer experience strategy. Prior to Wells Fargo, McDougall held senior roles leading wealth management, small business banking, and corporate partnerships at HSBC, and additionally served in retail leadership roles at Citizens Financial and JPMorgan Chase. 

As Head of Consumer Banking, McDougall will drive the development of client-focused strategies, working closely with leaders across the organization to ensure First Horizon delivers simple, valuable, and seamless solutions for consumer clients at every stage of their financial journey. 

“I’m excited to join First Horizon at such a transformative time,” said McDougall. “The bank’s commitment to client experience and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performing teams and delivering outstanding results. I look forward to partnering with our associates to enhance our consumer offerings and help our clients achieve their goals.” 

First Horizon Corporation, with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe