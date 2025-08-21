Hsieh Named Permanent CEO of loanDepot

loanDepot Inc. has announced that company Founder and Chairman of the Board Anthony Hsieh has been appointed permanent CEO by its Board of Directors. Hsieh has served as Interim CEO since the departure of Frank Martell on June 4, 2025.

“We are fortunate Anthony has agreed to return to the role of CEO,” said loanDepot Board Member and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee Pam Patenaude. “The rapid acceleration of AI and its disruption of established operating models make this a unique moment in time for the Company. The industry has entered a period of significant change, and with his founder’s mentality, history of disruption and commitment to innovation, no one is better suited than Anthony to lead loanDepot through this transformation.”

Hsieh is a respected industry veteran and lifelong entrepreneur who has spent his entire career in the mortgage business. He founded loanDepot in 2010 as a de novo startup, and grew the business by an average of 38% year-over-year for the first decade to become the second largest retail lender in the nation.

“loanDepot has a unique set of assets—our brand and marketing muscle, our diversified channel strategy, our servicing portfolio and our exceptional customer experience among them—but our most significant differentiator has always been our ability to disrupt and redefine the industry through our innovative use of technology,” said Hsieh. “Today, we return to those roots. The broad adoption of AI represents a paradigm shift, and we must be ready to capitalize on that opportunity.”

As part of his charter for the next 90 days, Hsieh plans to add several top-tier executives to his leadership team, expanding the company’s leadership talent. The team will be aligned to Hsieh’s innovation agenda, and will be focused on improving company performance in the near term, while setting the stage for long-term growth and a return to industry leadership.

“I am thrilled to return to the helm of the company that I, along with many members of team loanDepot, built from the ground up,” added Hsieh. “There’s a unique energy that comes from being a founder, and I believe the passion and drive of that ‘founder’s mindset’ will be an advantage as we recommit to innovation and rekindle the competitive spirit that has always made loanDepot special. Above all, my focus is to drive profitable growth and regain the market share that we built in the first 12 years of our company. We will return to competing at the highest levels.”