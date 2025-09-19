Bipartisan Measure Introduced to Increase Agency Coordination on Housing Issues

Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Vice Chair Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas has introduced the bipartisan HUD-USDA-VA Interagency Coordination Act, alongside Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio. The legislation directs intergovernmental coordination by requiring the Secretaries of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to establish a memorandum of understanding to share relevant housing-related research and market data that facilitates evidence-based policymaking around housing.

“South Texans are facing limited access to affordable and accessible housing,” said Rep. De La Cruz. “By ensuring federal agencies are working in lockstep, we can take a critical first step toward expanding access to homeownership for all Americans. As the Vice Chair of Housing and Insurance, I will continue to find solutions to address shortages, reduce costs, and expand housing opportunities for all Americans.”

Under this legislation, the federal agencies will also be required to submit a report to Congress on recommendations for further collaboration to improve existing housing programs.

“Solving the housing crisis in America necessitates a whole-of-government, collaborative approach,” added Rep. Beatty. “This bipartisan, commonsense legislation requires that HUD, USDA, and the VA share housing-related data to accelerate affordable housing solutions across the United States. Improving intra-governmental coordination will go a long way towards effectively increasing the supply of housing and lowering costs for families.”

Rep. De La Cruz’s measure is the House companion bill to S.1695, the HUD-USDA-VA Interagency Coordination Act, introduced in May by Sens. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania and Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

“Addressing the housing affordability crisis in this country requires a whole-of-government response. But right now, the federal agencies that deal with housing aren’t working together as efficiently as they should,” said Sen. Gallego. “I’m glad to work across the aisle to introduce this commonsense legislation to ensure veterans and rural communities get the housing support they deserve.”