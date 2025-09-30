Statewide Publishing Grows Footprint, Enhances CaseAware Workflow

Statewide Publishing, together with its affiliate Legal Notice Service (LNS), have jointly announced its expansion into Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, with additional states to follow. As part of this rollout, Statewide has integrated with CaseAware, enabling law firms to submit, track, and manage legal notices directly within their existing case management workflow.

“Statewide’s expansion marks a milestone for both our company and the law firms we serve,” said Ben Desnoyers, CEO of Statewide Publishing. “Our platform delivers unmatched compliance and efficiency in legal publishing, now made even stronger by our seamless CaseAware integration. From notices to affidavits, we give firms the confidence that every step is handled to the highest standard, while partnering with newspapers nationwide to keep the process simple and compliant.”

Statewide Publishing and its affiliate, LNS, deliver an end-to-end legal publishing solution that serves both law firms and newspapers. Together, they combine decades of expertise, compliance-ready technology, and direct newspaper integrations to streamline public notice management, protect publisher revenue, and expand state-by-state coverage.

“The integration of Statewide Publishing into CaseAware and across a360inc products represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive innovation and operational excellence across the legal and mortgage servicing ecosystem,” said Rob Pajon, SVP of Client Product Management at a360inc. “By embedding trusted vendors like Statewide Publishing directly into the CaseAware workflow, we’re equipping firms with faster, more intelligent tools to manage orders. This enhances compliance, accelerates processes, and ultimately delivers greater value to clients and partners.”

a360inc provides technology solutions for the legal and financial services industries. CaseAware is a case management platform created for law firms. Other a360inc products extend across the broader mortgage ecosystem, supporting law firms, mortgage servicers, and loan originators with scalable solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and performance nationwide.