What Rent Concessions Do Tenants Really Want?

In a tough rental market, rent concessions—those specials offered by landlords to attract potential renters—can be the difference between a vacancy and a signed lease. In other words, between you paying the monthly mortgage payment and your renter paying it. Now a new survey by Apartments.com has discovered which concessions renters want, so you’ll know the best concessions to offer to fill those vacancies quickly.

Key Takeaways

“First Month Free” is the best: 36% of renters say this offer, more than any other rent concession, would make them more likely to sign a lease.

Concessions equal renters: 67% of renters say a rent concession would moderately or significantly sway their choice between similarly priced apartments.

Discounts over apartment details: 88% of renters say they’d consider overlooking minor flaws in an apartment for a good rent concession.

All concessions are good concessions: That said, nearly one-third of renters value a rent concession that provides ongoing value throughout the term of their lease.

Concessions equal inquiries: 95% of renters say a concession mentioned in a listing would make them more likely, or potentially more likely, to inquire about the property.

Some Concessions Are Better Than Others

With so many costs of moving (just a small truck can set you back $100 to $300), move-in specials show renters that you care about them and their budget. Whether it is first month free, a waived security deposit, or free parking, move-in specials are a great way to start the relationship with your renters.

Of course, certain specials are just much more appealing. The best one? Thirty-six percent of respondents chose “free first month’s rent” as the concession that would get them to sign a lease. And renters are six times more likely to sign a lease when offered the first month’s rent free, compared to a smaller concession like a waived application fee. Wouldn’t you trade one month’s rent for the chance at a long-term tenant?

Providing an Edge Over the Competition

Rental concessions help attract renters in tough markets. Sixty-seven percent of renters said they would be significantly to moderately influenced to choose one apartment over another because of being offered a rent concession. On the other side, just 6% said they would not be influenced by being offered a concession.

Discounts Outweigh Details

Apartment upgrades can be expensive, but concessions level the playing field. Eighty-eight percent of renters are definitely or possibly ready to overlook minor issues with an apartment if they’re offered a significant concession. Would you rather put in new granite countertops or waive a pet fee?

Also, rent specials also matter to different generations. For Millennials:

33% would overlook minor issues if they were offered a rent concession

60% would overlook issues depending on the severity and the value of the concession

7% said that the apartment was more important than the concession

Immediate Savings vs. Continued Value

If renters are getting a concession, the kind does not matter as much. Renters appreciate both immediate savings and ongoing value rent concessions: 52% said that both are equally as important.

If you need to change an offered rent concession, protect yourself by making sure you include those details in the lease: the date the concession ends, any fee if rent is not paid, etc. Transparency makes a good landlord.

Concessions Push Inquiries

Highlighting your rent concession helps you stand out and get more leads. 51% of renters are more likely to inquire about an apartment if they see a concession in the listing.

Concessions boost inquiries because they:

Show value: Renters see they are getting a deal, which can be a deciding factor when comparing multiple listings (even if the actual rent is not that different).

Create a sense of urgency: When framed as a limited-time offer, concessions can create a sense of urgency, thus prompting renters to inquire as soon as possible.

Make your rental stand out in a crowded market: Many renters find properties through a rental search app or website. Attractive rent concessions stop their scrolling, catching their eye and drawing them in for a closer look. Many apps and websites allow renters to filter listings for move-in specials and other concessions.

Ease commitment fears: Rent specials make renters feel more financially secure, reducing trepidation they might have about signing a lease. It’s less of a financial commitment to move into an apartment when the first month’s rent is waived.

Click here for more in Apartments.com’s examination of renter concessions.