FHFA Director Suggests Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Could Go Public by Year’s End

In a new report from The Hill, according to Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae may go public this year.

President Donald Trump wants to put the two government-sponsored businesses he manages on the market, and Pulte encouraged Americans to learn more about their financial situation in a series of social media posts.

“President Trump made the right decision not to take Freddie and Fannie public during his first term and is opportunistically evaluating an offering this time around, which could be as early as the end of 2025,” Pulte wrote in a post on X.

Perhaps Pulte is most renowned for his attacks against Trump’s alleged adversaries, such as Leticia James, the attorney general of New York, who is accused of mortgage fraud based on information that FHFA leaked.

However, Pulte is also in head of the organization that monitors Fannie and Freddie, which has been governed by the government since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Combined, Freddie and Fannie have over $7 trillion of assets on their balance sheets, “Pulte said. “We are focused on running them like a business and taking out costs so I don’t think there’s any limit to what they could be worth one day,”

In order to facilitate homeownership for Americans, Fannie and Freddie buy U.S. house loans and bundle them into securities. The money raised from these securities is used to finance additional mortgages.

During his first administration, Trump tried to free Fannie and Freddie from federal oversight, but the COVID-19 outbreak thwarted his intentions. However, Pulte’s most recent comments will only heighten the excitement as Trump has hinted at allowing Fannie and Freddie to go public.

