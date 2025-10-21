Subscribe Now
FHFA Director Suggests Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Could Go Public by Year’s End

Demetria C. Lester

In a new report from The Hill, according to Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae may go public this year.

President Donald Trump wants to put the two government-sponsored businesses he manages on the market, and Pulte encouraged Americans to learn more about their financial situation in a series of social media posts.

“President Trump made the right decision not to take Freddie and Fannie public during his first term and is opportunistically evaluating an offering this time around, which could be as early as the end of 2025,” Pulte wrote in a post on X.

Government Trends & Opposing Opinions

Perhaps Pulte is most renowned for his attacks against Trump’s alleged adversaries, such as Leticia James, the attorney general of New York, who is accused of mortgage fraud based on information that FHFA leaked.

However, Pulte is also in head of the organization that monitors Fannie and Freddie, which has been governed by the government since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Combined, Freddie and Fannie have over $7 trillion of assets on their balance sheets, “Pulte said. “We are focused on running them like a business and taking out costs so I don’t think there’s any limit to what they could be worth one day,”

In order to facilitate homeownership for Americans, Fannie and Freddie buy U.S. house loans and bundle them into securities. The money raised from these securities is used to finance additional mortgages.

During his first administration, Trump tried to free Fannie and Freddie from federal oversight, but the COVID-19 outbreak thwarted his intentions. However, Pulte’s most recent comments will only heighten the excitement as Trump has hinted at allowing Fannie and Freddie to go public.





Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
