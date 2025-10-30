In Memoriam: Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson of VRM Mortgage Services

Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson, EVP and COO of VRM Mortgage Services, passed away last week.

Cheryl was a dedicated industry veteran with over 30 years of service. Since joining VRM in 2008, she was instrumental in shaping the organization’s vision and impact. Her exceptional leadership helped position VRM as a trusted and innovative partner in delivering mortgage services that strengthen communities nationwide. Beyond her operational excellence, Cheryl was a tireless champion for expanding homeownership opportunities and creating pathways for financial empowerment across underrepresented communities.

“I’ve known Cheryl for over 25 years ago,” shared Keith Murray, President and CEO of VRM Mortgage Services. “I’ve had the extraordinary privilege of collaborating and witnessing her lead VRM with unwavering integrity and commitment, all while staying anchored in her faith. She is an icon whose contributions will long be remembered for thoughtful intent and improving the lives of others.”

Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson

A Lifelong Industry Leader

Before joining VRM, Dr. Travis-Johnson served as Director of REO Sales Operations for Freddie Mac, where she received Freddie Mac’s Premier Achievement Award on multiple occasions. Throughout her career, she held senior leadership roles in originations, branch operations, auditing, loan servicing, and REO sales for industry-leading financial institutions. She was widely recognized for her superior client operations management, innovative problem-solving, and ability to drive results even during the most challenging market conditions.

Dr. Travis-Johnson received her BA in administration and legal processes with an emphasis in economics from Mills College, an MBA from Walden University, and a Doctorate of Business Administration with a concentration in leadership from Walden University in 2018.

Her passion for financial empowerment extended beyond her professional achievements. Cheryl led financial literacy sessions for women through her church, helping individuals build confidence and create pathways to financial stability. Her impact was both systemic and deeply personal. She didn’t just transform organizations, she transformed lives.

Cheryl’s passing leaves an immeasurable void within VRM and throughout the partnerships and communities she served with such dedication. VRM Mortgage Services will continue to honor Cheryl’s legacy through our commitment to innovation, inclusion, and community impact.

Dr. Travis-Johnson was recently honored as a finalist for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, part of the 2025 Women in Housing Leadership Awards. You can read her profile here.